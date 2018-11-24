4-Member EU Delegation Visit Fisher Folks In Western And Central Regions

A four member delegation from the European Union with oversight responsibility over the Far Ban Bo project has visited some fishing communities in the Western and Central regions to interact with fisher folks.

The purpose of the interaction which was part of a verification visit to the Far Ban Bo project being implemented in Ghana for Four years was to ascertain the impart of the project on the selected fishing communities after two years of implementation.

The delegation lead by the Head of Sector Infrastructure and Sustainable Development Roberto Schiliro,Financial Assistant Lorella Fetrin,Programs Officer Christopher Ackon and Financial Officer Faustina Amegah first visited Sekondi Fishing harbour and familiarized themselves with fishing activities there. The delegation later met the fishing commission and the fisheries enforcement unit after about forty five minutes boat trip on the Sekondi waters.

Speaking at a mini durbar at Dixcove after touring the landing beach and interacting with fishermen,the leader of the delegation Roberto Schiliro said there is more to be done to ensure sound management and good governance practices to rebuild the declining marine stock. He added that the fishery sector is a very important sector which provide many benefits to Ghanaians in food and nutrition, employment, income, and foreign exchange.

Mr. Schiliro said the numerous challenges facing the sector in Ghana are contributing to the gradual decline of the sector.He therefore appealed that fishermen be mindful of the important benefits of the fisheries sector and work together to sustain it.

At Anomabo,the delegation fraternized and participated in the Village Saving and Loans Association(VSLA) meeting and met with the Anomabo traditional council. The Paramount Queen Mother of the council Nana Mbroba Dabo I said the community is impressed with the impact the Far Ban Bo project is having on their lives.

She said the IUU Committee and the VSLA initiated by the Far Ban Bo project has been very helpful to the Anomabo community. The VSLA according to Nana Mbroba has been supporting the women with loans and has inculcated within them saving habits. She thanked the EU which has been financing the Far Ban Bo project for the demarcation and documentation of the Anomabo landing beach site. Nana Mbroba added that the Far Ban Bo project and its initiatives have promoted active interactions between the Fisher folks and the traditional authority.

She however implored on the EU, Friends of the Nation and its Partners, Care international and OXFAM to engage government to expedite actions on the completion of the Anomabo Fisheries College.

Later at a meeting with the IUU committee and some Fisher folks, Programs Officer of the EU delegation with oversight responsibility over the FBB Christopher Ackon urged the fishermen to do their outmost best to protect the Marine stock by avoiding the use of illegal fishing methods.

Far Ban Bo, is an expression in Fante language, which means ‘Protecting fisheries livelihoods’; and the project is a four-year EU-funded fisheries governance project being implemented by a consortium of three-CARE (the lead), Friends of the Nation (FoN) and OXFAM- in collaboration with key fishery stakeholders, smallholder fishery associations and the Fisheries Commission.

The Far Ban Bo project is designed to address the challenges of overfishing and unsustainable fishing, including Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing, low compliance and weak capacity for law enforcement within the sector.

The project, which targets coastal fishing communities in 30 districts in the Western, Central, and Greater Accra Regions, will focus on tenure rights security for fish landing sites and pilot mechanism for grievance and dispute resolution among the fisher groups.

The overall objective of the project, therefore, is to contribute to sustainable fisheries management and to improve food security and nutrition, and the livelihood of smallholder fishers and other users of fisheries resources— with emphasis on improved fisheries governance.