Saboteurs Of Oti Region Cursed

Nana Sey Mireku, the Nifahene of Guan-Kyode Traditional Area in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Volta Region has invoked curses on persons who oppose the creation of the Oti Region out of the Volta Region.

The Chief, while pouring libation to seek spiritual support from the gods and praying for the impending creation of the new region said wished doom upon all persons who were working against the creation of the new region.

He said the creation of the region is critical to persons in the area as the area has been neglected for too long.

Referring to some persons in the southern part of the Volta Region, Nana Sey Mireku called on the gods to strike down all opposers to the move adding that such people did not wish for the welfare of the people in the Oti area.

He warned chiefs from the south to stop claiming ownership of lands in the northern part of the Volta Region saying “they have no land here.”

The Paramount Chief of Challah, Nana Addo Chedri Kenawu II who was present added that the chiefs and people in the Oti enclave owe no allegiance to Ewes in the South nor were ever under the leadership of Ewes.

He advised the opposers of the proposed region to remain calm while they pray for a peaceful referendum.

Recently, chiefs of Jasikan urged Ewes in the Jasikan-Kedjebi district to support the move or to face eviction from the area.

Ewes are predominantly in the southern part of the Volta Region while the northern part of the Volta Region is made up a mix of Akans Gurma and Guans.

Oti is one of the six new regions proposed to be created in the country, but the move has become controversial in the Volta region with some Chiefs questioning the processes.

People in the southern part of the region, are against the creation saying the government should instead ensure decentralization in the northern areas to foster development rather than creating a new region.

The Ewes also called for the referendum to be extended to the southern areas and not only in the Oti enclave.

However, the Electoral Commission is set to hold a referendum on 27 of December 2018 in the Oti area.

Ahead of the referendum, most parts of northern Volta has been plastered with billboards and posters advocating for the creation of the new region.

The Chiefs of the area led by Nana Besemuna III of Krachi have also inaugurated a nine-member committee to spearhead campaign ahead of the referendum.

Source: citinewsroom.com|Ghana