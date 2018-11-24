modernghana logo

FEATURED: Nana Akufo-Addo Will Lose In 2020!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
28 minutes ago | Business Business & Finance

Consolidated Bank Has Some Tricky Ways For Investors

Sarah Dankwah Jeremie
Consolidated Bank Has Some Tricky Ways For Investors

The country’s new state-owned lender is asking holders of more than 1.1-billion cedis in investments to accept lower rates and wait five years before accessing their cash, according to an industry body for fund managers and brokers.

Consolidated Bank Ghana, which was formed in August through a merger of five failed lenders, will issue institutional investors five-year bonds yielding 7.5% for fixed-term savings that were held with the liquidated companies.

This is according to Emmanuel Asiedu, president of the Ghana Securities Industry Association and managing director of the local unit of Stanlib Asset Management.

The same investors previously earned annualised rates of as much as 19% on savings with terms of three months to two years, said Asiedu.

Inherited debt
“I don’t expect fund mangers who were yielding over 15% to be happy,” he said.

Felix Dontoh, a CBG spokesperson, said the lender’s management was not readily available to respond to questions sent via text message.

CBG is issuing bonds in exchange for investors’ savings after being issued ¢450-million in fresh capital and a 15-year bond of ¢5.8-billion to compensate for the failed lenders’ liabilities at its formation.

The five banks were closed down after the regulator sharpened up its oversight of an industry that has been beset by poor governance and weak lending.

CBG took over ¢3.2-billion in fixed-term saving obligations from its predecessors, Asiedu said, citing figures that were discussed in meetings between the bank and the industry association.

Included in the amount are investments of ¢560 million held by fund managers and ¢500-million owed to non-banking institutions such as microfinance firms, he said.

The remaining portion is held by government agencies and individuals, and the latter will have immediate access to their funds when the agreed term ends, Asiedu said.

The industry association has accepted CBG’s proposal even though talks are continuing on whether investors will be able to trade the bonds to give some holders faster access to their cash, said Asiedu.

“You should take the shock,” he said. “If they bailed you out there has to be some sort of haircut, otherwise it also creates an immoral hazard.”

Support for the banking industry has cost Ghana almost 10-billion cedis over the past 18 months, Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta said last week.

Business Business & Finance
Visa, Vivo Energy Partner To Enhance Digital Payments Across 15 African Markets
Turning Beaches Into Entertainment Centres, Drinking Pubs Threaten Fishing
MoMo Interoperability Across Africa Launched
Siaw Agyepong Urges Gov't To Treat Waste As A Natural Resource
$35m World Bank Money To Boost Land Administration
GOIL rewards customers in 'Efie Ne Fie' loyalty promo
Responsible Journalism and Development Reporting - AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi trains 20 journalists
GN Bank, Premium Bank Reconsider Merger Plans

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1Just as it is wrong for parents to do everything for a child, God will not do everything for us. We need to learn to face life and to live it.

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH, Dui quot-img-1
body-container-line