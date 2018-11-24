Railway Development Will Reduce Stress On Our Road

Minister for Planning, George Gyan Baffour has stated that government is committed to improving the safety of public transportation in the country.

Speaking on behalf of the President at the 2018 Ghana Driver and Road Safety Awards, the Minister for Planning, George Gyan Baffour noted that the government will aggressively pursue sky train to complement transportation and reduce road accidents.

“In the foreseeable future, the road transportation sector of our economy will continue to be the most dominant mode of transport and play a major role in our growth and development drive. Though we are pursuing an aggressive railway agenda to complement and lessen the stress on the road transport system, the safe use of our roads, the transportation mode cannot be overlooked.”

Ghana's transport sector is primarily controlled by the private sector with the government controlling a small portion with Metro Mass Transit, Intercity STC and until recently, the Quality Bus Service also known as Aayalolo.

“Government acknowledges that the current road safety situation is far from satisfactory and we are committed to build strong and effective partnerships that will endanger significant improvement in the road sector,” he added.

Ghana signs an agreement with South African firm for Accra sky train project

The government about two weeks ago signed an agreement with a South African group, Africa Investment (Ai) Sky Train Consortium, for the construction of the Accra Sky Train Project .

Railways Development Minister, Mr. Joe Ghartey, who signed the agreement for Ghana said the Sky Train Project was the solution to the ever-increasing road traffic congestion in Accra, with its detrimental effects on economic activity, pollution and the quality of life.

“There is confidence in the project. The promoters (Ai SkyTrain Consortium) are very serious, and that is why we invited the President, himself, to witness the signing. This should assure the investors that Government is solidly behind it. The economics of this project are also good. We are very excited about the prospects,” he said.

Source: citinewsroom.com | Ghana