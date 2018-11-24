modernghana logo

5 minutes ago | Politics NPP News

Commissioning KVIP Toilets Won't Advance Akufo-Addo's Electoral Fortunes In 2020

Emmanuel Atanga
The President Nana Akufo-Addo, who is currently on tour of the Eastern region is reported to have said that "the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will rot in opposition for campaigning against his Government with Falsehood".

Against this background, a youth activist of the opposition NDC who is also a former TEIN President, Mr. Emmanuel Atanga, has tackled the president's comments arguing strongly that the President's Analysis of the chances of NDC in winning the 2020 General Elections is shallow and does not reflect reality.

Emmanuel Atanga was speaking on Kumasi-based Mercury FM.

"President Akufo-Addo's Eastern Regional Tour didn't seek to do any developmental project than to commission a KVIP Toilet which in my own knowledge is not the Panacea to winning the 2020 elections. These comments that he made that the NDC will rot in opposition is Shallow and nothing short of gross display of ignorance."

He added that "Akufo-Addo should rather be worried and concentrate on dealing with the untold hardships his government and the NPP have visited on Ghanaians as a result of Mismanagement of the economy.

