Visa, Vivo Energy Partner To Enhance Digital Payments Across 15 African Markets

Accra, November, 23, 2018 – Visa, the global payments technology company and Vivo Energy, the company that markets and distributes Shell-branded fuels and lubricants in Africa, have announced a Pan African agreement to provide digital payment services to consumers across 15 African countries, where both companies operate.

The partnership is geared towards growing digital commerce and will offer more Visa acceptance points in selected sites across Vivo Energy’s network of Shell branded service stations and convenience shops in Africa.

Mr. David Mureithi, Executive Vice President, Vivo Energy commented: “Vivo Energy and Visa share a common goal of helping consumers to pay with confidence, transparency and security. This partnership fits our overall strategy of offering innovative and convenient solutions to our customers, to help developing lasting relationships with them. Through this alliance with Visa, we want to expand the range of services we offer to our customers and also allow them to pay in a simple and easy way at our Shell service stations.”

Visa President for Sub Saharan Africa, Aida Diarra said: “We constantly strive to reduce reliance on cash, and encourage the development of a digital payments ecosystem for both individuals and businesses. Our partnership with Vivo Energy aligns with the kind of collaborations we look for - those that will help extend our reach into Africa’s commerce ecosystem as it changes and grows, and that will provide mutually beneficial business opportunities.”

Digital cashless transactions will enable the customers not only, to benefit from Vivo Energy’s high quality fuels, lubricants and services, but to also to be able to control and monitor their expenses. This partnership will enhance the customers’ experience by allowing them to enjoy the Visa payment technology. It will offer them convenience, security and efficiency when they refuel as well as when they purchase food, drinks, magazines or more in the shops and restaurants located in Shell stations.

The two entities are optimistic that this move will spur the uptake of cashless payments in an environment where cash is still widely used by consumers and merchants. Research shows that almost 80 percent of most retail transactions are in cash, while the other 20 percent is mobile money and card transactions.

About Vivo Energy:

Vivo Energy markets and distributes Shell products in countries across North, West, East and Southern Africa. The Group has a network of over 1,800 service stations in 15 countries and exports lubricants to a number of other African countries. Its retail offering includes fuels, lubricants, card services, shops and other non-fuel services (e.g. oil change and car wash). It provides fuels, lubricants and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to business customers across a range of sectors including marine, mining, construction, power, transport, and manufacturing. Jet fuel is sold to customers at 23 airports under the Vitol Aviation brand.

The Company employs around 2,360 people and has access to approximately 943,000 cubic metres of fuel storage capacity. The Group’s joint venture, Shell and Vivo Lubricants B.V., sources, blends, packages and supplies Shell-branded lubricants and has blending capacity per annum of around 158,000 metric tonnes at plants in six countries (Ghana, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Morocco, and Tunisia).

About Visa Inc.

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world’s leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company’s relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of connected commerce on any device, and a driving force behind the dream of a cashless future for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce.