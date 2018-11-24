Check Your Breasts Regularly And Wear Right Bra Sizes

Ghanaians have been advised to check their breasts regularly and seek for medical attention if they find complications.

Madam Juliet Gyamfi, CEO of Beautiful Beneath, dealers in ladies bras, panties, lingerie and sportswear gave the advise at a breast screening programme at the Kasoa branch of the Latter Day Saints Church last Saturday.

She noted that though the beast awareness month of October is ended, they are still undertaking educating and encouraging people on the fight against breast cancer and finding solutions.

She expressed that her company, Beautiful Beneath will continue to support the project with resources, while her foundation, Breast Love Foundation will also continue the crusade until the battle against breast cancer is won.

She hinted that as part of the one year anniversary of Beautiful Beneath on December 7, they are offering free breast measure for the right size bra to encourage people to wear the right bra size to prevent cancer and also help the populace have a healthy and fit lifestyle.

According to Madam Gyamfi, cultivating healthy living will make people live happier and longer.

She promised that Breast Love Foundation will continue to support and collaborate with partners like the Cancer Support Network Ghana to undertake the campaign across the nation, especially in markets and the girl’s schools.

Ackom Blaise, a medical practitioner from the New Crystal Hospital who talked intensively about cervical and breast cancer warned on the dangers in frequent and oral sex which can lead to throat and mouth cancers. He said women can use ordinary water to clean their private parts, and make sure the dry their underwear very well.

Patrons and guests had the opportunity to see and buy some of the latest quality products of Beautiful Beneath on display.