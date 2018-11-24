2nd Edition of Unilever Minigolf Schools Competition Launched

After a very successful maiden edition, The Ghana Minigolf Federation has launched it’s much anticipated second edition Unilever Schools Competition featuring the defending Champions Galaxy International School and Minigolf top schools such as G.I.S, Al-Ryan, Ridge Church School, Pat Academy, D.P.S, Jack n Jill, Lycee Francais and Aggrey Memorial School who will play one competition on the World Standard MOS 18 hole Course to win amazing prizes from GMF.

This edition’s competition is even more exciting as the Federation has also partnered with five schools in Kumasi involving Mother Smith International, Kubinson International, Salem Montessori, Modern International and Pentecostal International School.

Over 150 students who have been well trained on various putting techniques were on full display last Saturday November 18th, 2018, in Accra & Kumasi.

Each student will play individually, scores will be electronically computed into the GMF Scoring database. After collation, the lowest score average over the 5 weeks will have the chance to be selected in the top 54 for the finals on Saturday 22nd December 2018.

The aim of the competition is to help promote Minigolf amongst students as part of the Federation’s objective to demystify the sport to become a household name in society.

Winners of the Unilever Minigolf Schools Competition stand a chance of competing in next year’s Minigolf Continental Youth Championship.

Supporting sponsors this year’s Unilever Minigolf Schools Competition are Melcom, Latex Foam, Interplast, Unilever and Azar Paint.

The Unilever Schools Competition continues this Saturdays November 24th at Ridge Sport City Accra & Kumasi Technical University.