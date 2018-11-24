'Ibra One' Caught In An Alleged 543k Fraud

Popular businessman based in Accra, Ibra One, known in private life as Ibrahim Daouda has made an appearance at an Accra Circuit Court.

He is being accused of defrauding a colleague businessman of GH¢543,380.00 under the pretext of buying foreign currencies and transferring same into that colleague's German-based Company account.

Dauoda has been charged with defrauding by false pretences and two counts of uttering forged cheques.

He has been admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢550,000.00 with two sureties one to justified.

Daouda is expected to reappear on December 5.

Prosecuting, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mawunyo Nanegbe said the complainant Ahmed Nurudeen resides at Nii Boi Town in Accra whiles the accused resides at Dansoman also in Accra.

According to DSP Nanegbe, Dauoda is also into forex trader and has been rendering services to the complainant.

Prosecution said in September last year, Mr Nurudeen wanted to transfer 100,000 dollars into a company account in Germany hence on September 18, last year Mr Nurudeen gave to the accused an Ecobank cheque with face value of GH¢543,380.00 and details of the Bank In Germany so that the accused could do the transfer.

DSP Nanegbe said Dauoda on receipt of the cheque cashed it on the same day and informed the complainant that he has transferred the money to his company's account in Germany.

Prosecution said after some days, Dauoda gave two Fidelity bank Swift transaction with the face value of 52,000 Euros dated September 28, 2017 and another cheques with face value of 48,000 Euros purported to be emanating from Fidelity bank as evidence of payment to the complainant.

Based on that, Prosecution said the complainant informed the company in Germany that he has transferred the money and send documents of transfers made in Ghana to them.

The company in Germany however informed the complainant that no money has been transferred to the company's account.

On September 28, this year, the complainant petitioned the Director-General of the Criminal Investigation Department over the matter.

Prosecution said Police investigations extended to the Fidelity Bank indicated that the two Swift Advice did not originate from Fidelity Bank and that an Order Customer Account known as 'Dauoda One Enterprise' was closed down prior to the date on the Swift Advice.

The accused was therefore arrested by the Police and in his cautioned statement denied the offence.

DSP Nanegbe said when the accused was released on Police Enquiry bail he agreed with the complainant to refund the money and signed an agreement with the complainant to that effect.

---Ghana News Agency