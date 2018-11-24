Dormaa: Yawkumikrom Gets Computer Lab

The Yawkumikrom Municipal Authority Basic School in the Dormaa Central Municipality of Brong Ahafo Region has benefitted from a new computer laboratory to enhance teaching and learning of Information, Communication and Technology (ICT).

The facility is fully furnished with 45 new desk top computers and accessories was donated by Reverend Moses Fokuo, the Founder and Head Pastor of Sowers International Ministry at a cost of GHC 80,000.00.

Speaking at a ceremony to commission the facility, Mr Antwi Lawrence, Assembly Member, Yawkrom Electoral Area, thanked the Revend for contributing to educational development in the area.

He bemoaned recent low enrolment of school children in the Kindergarten unit of the School attributing it to the influx of some private schools in the area.

The assembly member said the poultry business attracted a lot of Ivorian citizens to the community whose presence has brought about major accommodation challenges for teachers in the area and asked the government to help build more teachers bungalows to address the challenges.

Mr Edward Anlaaku, the Dormaa Municipal Director of Education, said the technological revolution in the 21st century meant that school children needed to be equipped with the requisite skills and knowledge to enable them to meet challenges and opportunities they were likely to meet in future.

"I urge you all to send your wards to the facility to receive the training they deserve", he told the parents.

He said despite the huge budgetary allocation by government for the educational sector many schools still lacked facilities and infrastructure, "it's in this regard that such individuals ought to be praised for single-handedly building such a project".

Reverend Moses Fokuo, Founder and Head Pastor Sowers International Ministry, entreated the teachers, school children and the entire community to use the facility for its intended purpose to enable the school children to derive maximum benefit from it.

He called for the proper maintenance and upkeep of the facility and the computers in order to avoid needless expenses on them. The facility named as Alhaji Kwabena Musah Computer Laboratory is in honour of the Reverend Minister's father.

---Ghana News Agency