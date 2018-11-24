Households Without Toilets To Be Prosecuted

In a bid to improve and ensure high standards of sanitation, the Nandom District is embarking on a campaign to compel landlords and house owners to construct toilet facilities.

According to Mr Thaddeus Arkum Aasoglenang, the Nandom District Chief Executive (DCE), houses without toilets should as matter of urgent need build some.

'We urge landlords of households which have no toilets to provide them or else the law will catch up with them,' he said during this year's World Toilet Day celebrated on November 19 in Nandom.

The Assembly and Netherland Development Organisation (SNV) joined efforts to celebrate the World Toilet Day in Nandom, the district capital, where various stakeholders and other districts observed the Day, highlighting worsening sanitation situation in the country.

The Day brought to fore the deteriorating sanitation conditions in local communities, districts and towns, estimating 24.5 million Ghanaians do not have access to safe and clean toilets.

About 5.5 million representing 19 percent of Ghana's population practice open defecation which promotes faecal-related diseases like cholera, diarrhoea and typhoid, according to SNV.

Nandom District, the DCE said, was poised to become the first district to achieve 100 percent Open Defaecation Free (ODF) and urged stakeholders to encourage behavioural change to end defecating in the open which is deemed extremely harmful to public health.

He said through SNV massive support, the district achieved 91 percent ODF, adding: 'we have been able to move the district from 91 percent in July to 96 percent ODF in October 2018,' making Nandom District the lead district in ODF in Ghana now.

As part of efforts to improve sanitation and hygiene, Mr Aasoglenang said, a six-member sanitation ambassadors' team made up of chiefs was formed, contributing to the feat.

He commended the Nandom Traditional Council for its interest and initiatives in supporting the assembly, saying: 'The council wrote to all communities urging everyone to avoid open defaecation'.

They also came up with sanctions on whoever may be caught doing open defaecation.

Mr Aasoglenang said the Assembly has constructed institutional toilets at Bu School and Tuopare Junior High School to sanitation.

It has also identified 303 households without toilets and called on the landlords to take action, of which he said some were complying.

Speaking on behalf of the Nandom Naa and the Traditional Council, Ko Naa, Naa Domepeeh Gyereh III, lauded the cooperation between the District Assembly and traditional leaders.

He said a platform has been created where the assembly shares vital information on regular basis with the traditional council and this has strengthened their relationship and increased their efforts at working together.

He commended the communities for their cooperation and SNV for their support which have culminated in the communities having what he called natural leaders who link up with communities to ensure every house has a toilet.

Mrs Theresa Swanzy-Baffoe, WASH Advisor at SNV, also highlighted the need for households to have toilets since it save lives.

'I urge all of us to construct latrines and also practice proper hand washing for the safety of ourselves, our husbands, our wives, our children and our visitors to the house,' she said.

She said SNV is taking steps to ensure that existing institutional structures are being supported through capacity building and advocacy.

An estimated 21 million Ghanaians use a drinking water source that can be contaminated with faeces

Each year, 19thNovember is set aside to take action to ensure that everyone has a safe toilet by 2030 to meet Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6: sanitation and water which seeks to ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.

