More Support For The 34th Edition Of Farmers Day

This year's edition of the National Farmers Day wihich seeks to reward the hardwork of farmers continues to receive more support.

The latest organisation to render their support as part of the company's social responsibility is the Ghana Bamboo Bikes.

The company has donated five of its EcoRide bikes to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) in support of 34th National Farmers Day.

The initiative forms part of the Company's social responsibility.

The bicycles would be given to the best female farmer, best youth farmer, best female cocoa farmer, best shea nut picker and best young cocoa farmer.

Madam Bernice Dapaah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Founder of the institution, who presented the bikes said, 'in honour of the massive contribution of farmers to Ghana's economic growth, Ghana Bamboo Bikes was proud to donate the bikes to this year's winners'.

She said bicycles formed a critical element of Ghana's transportation system and for several decades had been used to move from one region to the other across the country.

'The role of bamboo bicycles in achieving a green economy will continue to gain more and more importance as we witness a gradual cultural shift towards sustainable transports in Ghana.'

Madam Dapaah said, as it was known internationally as a contributor to global emission reductions, bamboo bikes combined the mechanical strength and uniqueness of bamboo into an aesthetically pleasing and robust artefact of semi manual craftsmanship.

The Founder said, as a forward-looking company, Ghana bamboo bikes was committed to creating a culture of cycling and open up employment opportunities for the youth through it business expansion.

Ghana's agricultural development, she said, and its transportation system, were closely interdependent, therefore, the transport sector played a vital role in accelerating economic gains from agriculture, by facilitating free flow of commodities from production centres or farm-gates to consumers.

'We believe bamboo bikes can support these hardworking farmers in their load-carting activities and enhance their productivity', and pledged to make the initiative a yearly affair.

Receiving the gifts, Mr George Boahen Oduro, Deputy Minister of MOFA, thanked the benefactor for the gesture and promised to use the Bikes for the intended purpose.

