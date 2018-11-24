Bawumia Inspires Ghanaian Peacekeepers

Officers, Men and Women of the Ghanaian battalion attached to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), GHANBATT 85, have been given thumbs up for flying the flag of Ghana high.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who inspired the group was full of praises for the high level of distinction in the discharge of their duties.

Addressing a durbar of all ranks of the Contingent at their operational headquarters at Al-Qawzah, Lebanon, Vice President Bawumia urged members of the Contingent not to rest on their oars but continue to maintain the high standards of discipline, which had earned them high reputation from all stakeholders.

The Vice President was in Lebanon to witness the award of United Nations Medals to Ghana's Contingent attached to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

This is the first time in history that a President or Vice President has visited Ghanaian troops in Lebanon, although Ghana has supported UNIFIL with troops since the inception of the mission 40 years ago.

The 850 Officers and men of the GHANBATT 85, under the direct command of Lt Col Fiifi Deegbe, have been deployed with UNIFIL for the past five months, and have been engaged in promoting peace and security in the troubled Middle Eastern country, especially on its southern border with Israel.

'I congratulate the Commanding Officer, Officers, Men and Women of UNIFIL GHANBATT 85 for the impressive performance over the period.

Your performance is a true reflection of the high standard of professionalism, diligence and discipline of all Ghanaian soldiers,' Dr Bawumia stated.

'From the briefings we have been given, I am pleased to note that your effective and continuous domination of GHANBATT 85 Area of Responsibility, as well as timely reaction to incidents, have been highly commended by key stakeholders, notable among them, the Sector West Commander and indeed the UNIFIL Force Commander.

'Well done for the zeal and seriousness you attached to your duties at keeping the flags of Ghana and United Nations high. Special commendation to the Contingent Commander, Colonel Robert Ayi, who is also the Chief Military Personnel Officer (CMPO) at the UNIFIL Headquarters for the guidance provided to the battalion.

He urged the Contingent to continue displaying the same professionalism and commitment at all times.

Vice President Bawumia assured of Government's commitment to continue providing logistical and other support to Ghanaian troops, not just in Lebanon, but in other peace keeping theatres as well as the entire Ghana Armed Forces.

'I wish to emphasize that Ghana as a nation must give our Contingent the best support we can, in return for the sacrifices that they make on a daily basis in all international peacekeeping operations.

In this regard, he said, the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government would provide the necessary resources to them.

In a related development, the Sector West Commander of UNIFIL, Major General Stefano Del Col, assisted by Vice President Bawumia, on Thursday, November 22, pinned medals on the troops of GHANBATT 85 at a colourful ceremony at the battalion headquarters at Al-Qawzah, Lebanon, on the occasion of the UNIFIL Medal Day.

---Ghana News Agency