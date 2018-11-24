Ghanaians Gives Verdict On 22 Months Old Akufo-Addo Gov’t

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has done 22 months off the 48 of his first term as president of the country.

So far his administration and members of the New Patriotic Party believe he is doing a fantastic job at managing the country, the opposition National Democratic Congress disagrees.

They have not failed to voice out their discontent at how the country is being handled and are shocked that the man who claimed to have it all together seems to be struggling with the administration of the state.

They have promised to do better if given the chance again in 2020.

But that can only happen if Ghanaians are as unimpressed with the Akufo-Addo-led administration as the NDC is. They are the tiebreakers in this pandemonium.

On Joy FM’s Ghana Connect programme Friday, five Ghanaians assess the almost two-year tenure of Akufo-Addo and his 110 man squad and, of course, gave their lay man’s view of how the wrongs should be made right.

The programme is a prelude to the twelve-hour SCORECARD dialogue series to be aired live on Joy News on Tuesday, November 27 at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

There is more in the video below:

Source: MyJoyOnline