New Director For Building And Road Research Institute

The Building and Road Research Institute of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research has a new director in the person of Mr. Daniel Asenso-Gyambibi.

Mr. Daniel Asenso-Gyambibi, who has been appointed by the Board, until his appointment, was the Head of Structures, Design and Planning Division.

Speaking at the induction ceremony, he pledged to strengthen partnership with key players and institutions, particularly the institute's brick and tile as well as pozzolana factories which he said are potential drivers of the country's socio- economic development.

Mr. Asenso-Gyambibi observed the lack of entrepreneurial skills in the science and research sector has been a major challenge.

Board Chairman, Frank Kwaku Lartey, urged government to involve BRRI in on-going maintenance of Kumasi City Road because it supervised the construction of the road.

Profile of new BRRI Director:

Mr. Asenso-Gyambibi, a PhD candidate, holds a Bachelor's degree in Geomatic Engineering from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

He has been working at the institute since 1998, first as Assistant Research Scientist, and later, Research Scientist after a second degree in the same field.

He had a brief stint with German construction firm, Lemex Bow, which undertook rehabilitation of Kumasi City Roads in the 1980s.

Mr. Asenso-Gyambibi worked diligently in the field of research and consultancy to bring BRRI to the limelight, especially, in Survey and Mapping.

He served on several boards and committees, with over 40 peer-reviewed scientific publications to his credit.

He carries out research in land Administration and Land Management, Geographic and Land Information Systems.

Mr. Asenso-Gyambibi has been involved in donor-funded projects.

They include Land Administration Project (LAP I AND II) sponsored by Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and World Bank, as well as the Axle Load Control Programme and Road Sector Development Project.

Others are Perfecting Rural Land Title for Rubber Plantation Development in 3 regions of Ghana, Dredging of Brimsu Water Reservoir in Cape Coast, Survey and Mapping for Design of Accra and Kumasi Airport City projects and rehabilitation of the only timber bridge in Ghana.

He has over 20 years experience in consultancy services in roads, bridges, dams topographic mapping, layout preparation, mining, civil works, power plants and pipelines.

Mr. Asenso-Gyambibi is a member of the Research Staff Association, having served as Secretary and President for many years.

---MyJoyOnline