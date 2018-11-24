Parliament Consoles Agyarko's Family

The Leadership of Parliament, led by Mr Joseph Osei Owusu, the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament and some members of the House have commiserated with the family of the late Emmanuel Kyeremateng Agyarko.

The late Kyeremateng Agyarko, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon died in the United States where he was seeking medical care.

Mr Osei Owusu was accompanied by Mr Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader, Ms Sarah Adwoa Safo, Deputy Majority Leader, MPs and officials of the Parliamentary service.

Mr Boakye Agyarko, former Minister of Energy and brother of the deceased, who welcomed the delegation, narrated that his brother was taken ill four weeks ago, but the problem was managed, until suddenly the situation became worse and he was rushed to the Ridge Hospital.

He said a scan on him revealed that there was a problem with his gallbladder and that a further probe at Korle-Bu hospital indicated that the problem had become malignant and would need an operation.

He was scheduled for an operation last Saturday at Korle-bu, but the next Sunday he flew to the Yale University Hospital in the United States where their elder sister works.

Mr Boakye Agyarko said the doctors at the Yale Hospital, including some Ghanaian specialist at the facility tried all they could but could not save his brother.

He said funeral arrangements had not been made yet and that in due course the family would communicate to the leadership of parliament when a decision is taken on the burial date.

Mr Osei Owusu on his part said though the family of the late Kyeremateng Agyarko did everything to save him, it is God who knows best why he called him and prayed that the good Lord would continue to protect the family of the deceased in this trying times.

Mr Haruna Iddrisu expressed his condolence to the family over the sudden death of their colleague and described the late Kyeremateng Agyarko as a brother he knew long ago at the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) before he became the MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon.

He said the late Kyeremateng Agyarko was a gentleman of a rare kind, very affable and calm in his composure at all times.

Ms Sarah Adwoa Safo also sympathised with the family of the late MP and said the late Kyeremateng Agyarko, who was a brother, friend and colleague departed at the time when they least expected.

She said the deceased served his people well and also left an indelible mark in the House of Parliament.

Source: GNA