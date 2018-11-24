Church Of Pentecost Lauded For Prioritising Sanitation

The Church of Pentecost Ghana's Environmental Care Sanitation Campaign has been lauded and endorsed by the One Ghana Movement.

The sanitation campaign, initiated by the church in collaboration with waste management company Zoomlion launched on Thursday, is aimed at rallying members of the Church of Pentecost and Zoomlion staff to improve sanitation in the country.

In a statement signed by its Executive Secretary, Emily Kanyir Nyuur and its Director, Samson Lardy Anyenini, the group said it was pleased with the efforts by the church to create awareness amongst its members and the general public on the need to ensure proper sanitary conditions in the country.

One Ghana also called on other religious bodies to emulate the example set by the Church of Pentecost in the quest to improve sanitation in the country.

“We therefore commend the initiative of the Church of Pentecost to bring to effect some of these recommendations under their 'Environmental Care Campaign', and wish to encourage all churches and other religious bodies; to emulate same and at a minimum; Dedicate one major worship day of each month, to educate their congregation about environmental discipline and the role of the citizen/ believer and p rovide one (1) public litter bin at the external fore of their places of worship for use by the general public.”

The group earlier this year, in collaboration with Citi FM and the GIMPA Law School organised the 1 st Ghana Action Series, at which recommendations were made for religious bodies to take a central role in sanitation matters.

One Ghana has since engaged with the Christian Council, the Catholic Secretariat, as well as the Office of the Chief Imam, for the adoption of the recommendations that were made at the Action Series.

Per the campaign, members of the Church and Zoomlion are to organize periodic clean-up exercises, hold seminars on sanitation and distribute waste bins, among other activities in ensuring a clean environment.

Some civil society organizations have over the years criticized Christians who make up over 70% of Ghana's population for contributing significantly to the level of filth in the country.

They have argued that leaders of churches have failed to use their pulpits to sensitize church members on sanitation.

According to One Ghana, the following of the various religious groups in the country enabled them to reach a larger number of people with their advocacy and could play pivotal roles in the sanitation campaign.

“Churches, Mosques and other religious organisations, are well suited to mobilize their congregation and the wider community towards developing the right attitudes to sanitation and responsible citizenship. Their reach is significant, with the potential to connect the grassroots to a much wider network and must be encouraged to continue to promote the greater good of our country.”

COMMENDATION OF THE CHURCH OF PENTECOST ON THEIR ENVIRONMENTAL CARE CAMPAIGN

The OneGhana Movement in conjunction with Citi FM and the GIMPA Law School organised the 1 st Ghana Action Series in February 2018 under the theme; “Environmental Discipline – Dealing with filth in Accra”.

At the end of the event, a communiqué was issued and recommendations made to the effect that – religious bodies contribute to the fight by preaching and promoting environmental discipline in the week of the monthly National Sanitation Days.

Since then, we have been making efforts to secure the full support of these religious bodies by engaging the Christian Council of Ghana, the Catholic Secretariat, as well as the Office of the Chief Imam, for the adoption of these recommendations.

We therefore commend the initiative of the Church of Pentecost to bring to effect some of these recommendations under their “Environmental Care Campaign”, and wish to encourage all churches and other religious bodies; to emulate same and at a minimum:

Dedicate one major worship day of each month, to educate their congregation about environmental discipline and the role of the citizen/ believer. Provide one (1) public litter bin at the external fore of their places of worship for use by the general public.

Churches, Mosques and other religious organisations, are well suited to mobilize their congregation and the wider community towards developing the right attitudes to sanitation and responsible citizenship. Their reach is significant, with the potential to connect the grassroots to a much wider network and must be encouraged to continue to promote the greater good of our country.

The directive principles of state policy under the constitution of Ghana (chapter 6), places an obligation on the Government and us, as citizens and organisations, to protect and safeguard the national environment for posterity. We therefore urge all to be committed to this obligation not just for the convenience of our time, but for the sustainability and future of Mother Ghana.

OneGhana, Honour the Pledge!

Signed,

Emily Kanyir Nyuur

Executive Secretary

Samson Lardy Anyenini

Director

---CitiNewsroom