Nana Ago Boakye Dampare, 13 Year Old Girl Represents Ghana In Africa Spelling 'B'

A form two student of the Atomic Basic School in Accra, Nana Ago Boakye Dampare, is representing Ghana in the African Spelling 'B'competion in Mumbasa, Kenya.

Nana Boakye Dampare, who came third in the National Spelling Competition organized by Educational Promotion Concept (EDUPRO) held at the University of Ghana, was flown out of Ghana on Wednesday join contestants from other African countries.

Earlier in the year, Miss Jessica Akpalu of Beyonster International School, Adenta and Master Ebenezer Owusu of the Delight International School, Ashaiman who came out first and second respectively, in the National competition, represented Ghana in the Intercontinental Spelling Competition held in Dubai.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Wednesday at the Kotoka International Airport, the Executive Producer of Edupro Concept, Mrs. Christabel Vida Okyere, said, 'Education is very important in developing every country and must be given the country's outmost support.'

She therefore called on stake holders to promote policies that would bring out the best in students so that they could compete equally with their peers from developed countries.

Observing the need for investors to pump money into educational programmes, she said, 'Investors are always ready to sponsor programmes other than that of education which is very unhealthy for the development of our children.'

She called on the government to see the promotion of reading among children as the only means of helping to develop the human resource base of the country for economic and social development.

Nana Boakye-Dampare, in expressing appreciation for being selected from among her peers, assured her parents, teachers and colleagues that she would make the country proud by returning home with the ultimate prize.

The mother of the contestant, Mrs. Angela Boakye-Dampare, advised parents to help bring out the best in their children to be able to become the blessings God wanted them to be to the family and country.

EDUPRO is a not-for -profit organization in Tema which focuses on organizing educational programmes for basic, second-cycle and tertiary schools to supplement their curricular as a way of helping to develop Ghana's human resource.

Source: GNA