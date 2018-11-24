Sponsored Land Guards By Ex-Military Officer Terrorize Gbetsile Residents

Three persons are nursing wounds they sustained for attempting to stop a machine operator from encroaching on a parcel of land in dispute at Gbetsile, in the Kpone Katamanso Municipality.

According to the injured persons, Tetteh Frederick, Timothy Bortey and Comforter Ablodey, they were home when they heard the sound of a pay loader machine working on a particular land within their jurisdiction, which is in dispute with the matter pending before the law court.

“We then approached the operator to stop him, but one ex-soldier who goes by the name Ahmed Ransford Tetteh, who was allegedly dismissed from the service and had led the machine to work on the disputed land commanded the machine operator to continue working. This resulted in some exchange of words of which he threatened to kill one of our uncle’s and deal with the rest of us”.

The victims continued that, few moments after they had challenged the ex-military man on his orders asking the machine operator to work, he left the scene only to return few minutes later.

“And before we could say jack, some land guards wielding guns and irons pounced on us and beat us to pulp amidst the firing of guns. I was hit several times with the gun until I started bleeding and fell unconscious” one of the victims alleged.

According to them, the said Ahmed is alleged to be the leader of a group of land guards known at Gbetsile and its environs, who have been terrorizing developers and residents for no apparent reason.

The residents say several complaints have been lodged with the police about the brutalities, but nothing has been done about it.

The injured noted that, a complaint has been lodged at the Emef Police Station where a medical report was issued out to them. They have since been treated and discharged.

Citi News later gathered that the Municipal Chief Executive of the area, Solomon Tetteh Appiah, together with the Emef Police Commander and some detectives, later arrived at the scene of the incident, where the police collected some empty cartridges fired by the said land guards.

Neither the MCE nor the Police Commander was ready to speak to the media about the incident.

However, when the said Ahmed was contacted, he rained unprintable insults on the reporter.

