modernghana logo

FEATURED: Nana Akufo-Addo Will Lose In 2020!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
31 minutes ago | Africa Africa

African Union admits sexual harassment 'prevalent'

AFP
A committee established within the AU found some female employees, especially those on internships, volunteer programmes or short-term contracts, were being sexually harassed by line managers. By Monirul BHUIYAN (AFP/File)
A committee established within the AU found some female employees, especially those on internships, volunteer programmes or short-term contracts, were being sexually harassed by line managers. By Monirul BHUIYAN (AFP/File)

The African Union on Friday said an internal investigation had found sexual harassment to be "prevalent" within the organisation.

The admission comes after a committee was established in May to investigate anonymous allegations.

It found some female employees, especially those on internships, volunteer programmes or short-term contracts, were being sexually harassed by line managers.

"It is the finding of the committee that incidents of sexual harassment exist" within the AU, a statement said, adding that there was "almost unanimous confirmation of the prevalence of this occurrence by interviewees appearing before the committee".

It said that senior staff styled themselves as "gate-keepers" and "king-makers" in order to exploit employees without job security.

The perpetrators, it said, were "well-positioned to make believable promises to young women that they will be offered contracts".

The body would now establish "a comprehensive sexual harassment policy that protects the victims and takes the strongest punitive measures against any perpetrator", the statement said, but did not give any timeline.

AU commission chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat was expected to appoint another committee to look into 44 specific cases.

Africa Africa
Focus on Africa: 23 November 2018
'Africa's Grammys' celebrate the hits of the continent
African films fight for space at 3 Continents Festival
French museums urged to return African treasures
Religious freedom at risk in one of five countries: report
Winning Wales wary of resurgent Springboks
Focus on Africa: 22 November 2018
France warns of surge in migrant attempts to reach Britain by boat

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1Negativity is an institution and I do not wish to be institutionalized

By: Nana Adjoa Boahemaa quot-img-1
body-container-line