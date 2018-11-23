modernghana logo

Bolga: Pupils Of Sokabiisi Sit On Bare Floor To Study

Pupils of Sokabiisi Primary School in the Bolgatanga Municipality of the Upper East Region, sit on the bare floor to study.

Like many of their colleagues in other schools in the region, the school authorities says the situation is negatively affecting quality education, hence their call on government to provide them with furniture.

The school has an enrollment of 257, but pupils in the six -unit classroom block have no furniture.

1123201863605 1j041p5cbw sokabiisi1

Future leaders as they are often called, neatly dressed pupils of the Sokabiisi Primary School are compelled on sit on the dusty bare floor for lessons due to government's inability to provide them with furniture.

Unlike their colleagues in Abolato Primary School in the Bolga East District of the Upper East Region who use cement blocks as tables, Sokabiisi Primary pupils are forced to use wood slaps as tables, and they either lie on their bellies or sit on the bare floor to write.

1123201863606 0g830m4yyt sokabiisi3

Nursery kids also sit on mats under a Baobab tree for lessons.

Headteacher of the school, Bushrata Issahaq, declined speaking to Citi News in line with Ghana Education Service policy, but called on government to provide the school with furniture.

Bolgatanga Municipal Chief Executive, Joseph Amiyuure, declined speaking to Citi News on the matter, questioning why Citi News was not interested in reporting on schools with furniture instead.

Source: citinewsroom.com | Ghana

