Detained Journalist Released

Following pressure mounted by the Eastern Regional chapter of the Ghana Journalists Association, and the entire media fraternity in the Eastern Region, a Kade Magistrate Court has granted bail to Mr. Ebenezer Ofori, after he unlawfully spent a week in police custody.

The local reporter with Okwahu FM , Odiasempa as he is affectionately known in the media circles, was arrested in a rambo-style on the orders of the Akwatia Police Commander, DSP Yaw Dankwah Agyekum, following a story he published about some uncovered misconducts of the Police Commander.

DSP Yaw Dankwah Agyekum, who did not take the report kindly, took the laws into his hands and sent his officers to arrest and raid his home, even though he refused the Journalist a request to get his side of the story before it was finally published.

He subsequently arranged him before the Kade Magistrate Court, which also remanded him into police custody without giving him a fair trial.

The Chairman of the GJA Eastern Chapter, Maxwell Kudekor, with other long-serving journalists in the region including Edmond Quainoo of the Ghana News Agency, and Daily Graphic’s George Folley, who were not happy with the unrest in the media following agitations and threats to besiege the Regional Poice Command, petitioned the Eastern Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service, who quickly arranged for the transfer of Odiasempa from the Akwatia Police station to the Asamankese Police station.

Odiasempa, who was released to reappear on December 17th, will be fully represented by a counsel of renowned lawyers put together by the GJA to seek justice.

Source:citinewsroom.com | Ghana