“Reading Develops Your Mind And Your Spirit” - Ramah Brew

Ramah Brew, a famous writer and actress, has asked children to read more as the practice has the potency to help one develop his or her mind and spirit. “Reading develops your mind and your spirit,” she avers. Explaining further, she said, “It’s a wonderful thing when you know how to read. It opens up your imagination to places that you have never been; you have never seen; and also to wonderful words that you don’t even know…”

She therefore encouraged children to cultivate the habit of reading. She also spelt out some of the dangers children who fail to read are bound to face in life. According to Ramah Brew, Children who don’t read as expected of them “can’t spell words well”, “can’t articulate well,” and always find reading boring.

Ramah Brew made these statements in a documentary produced by the Ghana Book Development Council (GBDC). The documentary forms part of GBDC’s campaign, dubbed “Learn to read; read to learn” which has been initiated to create and increase awareness of the numerous benefits of reading, particularly to children. The documentary comprises prominent personalities and role models who still make time to read in spite of their busy schedule.

These prominent personalities and role models, who are people the children readily identify with, have been recorded reading aloud children’s books, particularly books written by Ghanaian authors. Ramah Brew read The Singing Tortoise by J.O. De Graft Hanson.