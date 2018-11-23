modernghana logo

FEATURED: Nana Akufo-Addo Will Lose In 2020!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | News Education

Encouraging Children To Read Is The Task Of The Whole Society - Tirso A.S. Dos Santos

Modern Ghana
Tirso A.S. Dos Santos
Tirso A.S. Dos Santos

According Tirso A.S. Dos Santos, UNESCO Representative, Ghana, the task of encouraging children to read should be a responsibility of the whole society. He gave this advice in a documentary produced by the Ghana Book Development Council (GBDC).

The documentary forms part of GBDC’s campaign, dubbed “Learn to read; read to learn” which has been initiated to create and increase awareness of the numerous benefits of reading, particularly to children. The documentary comprises prominent personalities and role models who still make time to read in spite of their busy schedule.

Mr. Dos Santos said, “I’m sitting here to read, because it’s in reading that they will develop their minds, that they will learn new things. But this task of encouraging children to read should not only be my task, it should be the task of the whole society.” Mr. Dos Santos called on teachers to let children in their class read more books in addition to the prescribed books assigned to them. He also urged parents to encourage children and also read books to them. Mr. Dos Santos read the book, Escape from Paradise.

The Ghana Book Development Council (GBDC) is an Agency under the Ministry of Education mandated to oversee the development, regulation and effective planning of the Book Industry in Ghana. One of the functions of the GBDC is to ensure the establishment of suitable machinery for the promotion of reading among all age groups, particularly among children. To promote reading among school children and also promote indigenous books, the GBDC periodically organises Book Fairs and Reading Festivals as well as forms Reading and Creative-Writing Clubs at Basic and Senior High Schools.

News Education
“Reading Develops Your Mind And Your Spirit” - Ramah Brew
Reading Books Saved My Life - Korkor Amartefio
Deputy Minister For Education Launches Book Booths Initiative
GES Terminate Contract Of 10 Teachers For Misconduct
Kufuor Scholar Inspires and Mentors 200 Girls
Fund Launched To Suport Free Senior High School Policy.
Ghana And Guinea Partner To Exchange Teachers
UPSA Partners UVI For Certified Public Manager Course

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1Without music life would be a mistake.

By: Stephen Udochukwu Ch quot-img-1
body-container-line