Health Minister Cut Sod For Polyclinic At Nsuaem

Hon. Kwaku Agyemang Manu, Minister for Health has cut sod for the construction of a Municipal Polyclinic at Nsuaem in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region geared at improving healthcare delivery for the people.

"It is the desire of H.E Nana Akufo-Addo and his government to ensure that Ghana attains the Universal Health Coverage status by 2030 in accordance to the sustainable development goal (SDG) three, to wit all the people in the country shall get easy and reliable access to quality health care at modern medical facilities regardless of your location in the country".

He added, "We have finalised all financial obligations and it is my hope that, by next year, this facility will be completed”.

Speaking at a sod-cutting ceremony held at Nsuaem, the Health Minister said Tarkwa-Nsuaem contributed heavily to the GDP growth of the economy and that they deserved such an edifice to support the Municipal Hospital in Tarkwa. Nananom, it will be recalled that barely few months we assumed office in 2017, I embarked on a working visit to this Municipality with your Municipal Chief Executive where we carefully accessed the various health facilities and identified the challenges and also to expand health care to other communities.

This government believes that the era where people have to travel long distances to seek medical attention must be abolished entirely. In view of this we have commenced hundreds of CHPS compound clinics nationwide to meet the health demands of the people, he added.

The Polyclinic when completed is expected to have the following, a 48 bed capacity, Out patient clinic, dental clinic, pharmacy, theatre, delivery rooms, general administration, clinical services, imaging room with X-ray ultra sound, Inpatient services, general ward, stores, medical, surgical, paediatrics and maternity units, he said.

Nana Kwamena Adade II, Chief of Nsuaem in his brief remarks expressed his profound gratitude to President Akufo-Addo, Health Minister, Hon Kwaku Agyemang Manu, Tarkwa-Nsuaem MCE and MP, Honourables Gilbert Ken Asmah and George Mireku Duker for keeping through to their words for the facility.

"I am full of joy that Nsuaem too shall soon have a befitting hospital to cater for the needs of the inhabitants; what we are witnessing today is symbolic and historic". This facility when completed is going to serve the chunk of inhabitants in this part of the Municipality who over the years have been travelling all the way to Tarkwa to seek medical attention.

He added "It is the hope of Nananom that, this project will be completed fast as stated by Hon Kwaku Agyemang Manu ".

The MCE for Tarkwa-Nsuaem Hon. Gilbert Ken Asmah welcomed the Health Minister, and all dignatories present, and stated, “I am very happy to Almighty God for the gift of life for us to witness this great ceremony which will give birth to an ultra modern health facility", he mentioned.

According to the Tarkwa-Nsuaem MCE, it is the vision of government, that, by 2030, there will be reduction in maternal and neonatal deaths, access to health facilities to all citizens of Ghana.

The MCE pleaded with all the people of Nsuaem to support the project and the contractor to complete the project on time as expected.

The sod cutting ceremony was jointly performed by the Health Minister, Hon Kwaku Agyemang Manu, Tarkwa-Nsuaem MCE, Hon Gilbert Ken Asmah, MP, Hon George Mireku Duker and Chief of Nsuaem, Nana Kwamena Adade II, Chief of Nsuaem.

In other development, The Health Minister was enstooled the Development Chief of Nsuaem Divisional Council with his stool name as Nana Kwaku Agyemang Manu I, Nkosuohene of Nsuaem respectively.