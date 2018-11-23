Africans Actualize Your Aim Of Birth To Salvage Africa From Mental Slavery

“Why are we born when surely we are destined to die” this is question that prevails in the hearts of all humans, but surely they don’t know that we are born to actualize the aim of birth, everyone given birth to has a task to execute and such task is vital as it is the pass for one’s ascension to higher glory, the failure of such task hinders your aid to ascend to higher glory.

Africans are born daily with different tasks that are vital for the Africa land, but, I must say most Africans do not live to believe this but live to dwell in dogma i.e living someone else’s life, most Africans actively perpetuate the living of the Western folks, do all possible to favour western folks at the detriment of their survival.

Africans have made remarkable deeds to salvage western life from the doom they have recommended for themselves as Africans encomapass acts that boost their economy, nurture their environment, sell out Africa mental bravery to strengthen them among others too numerous to mention. Africans are mentally enslaved because of the bad leadership we posses, they have connived with the western folks to inhibit Africa of her future success but surely I say they have failed because Up and Awake we are:MENTAL AWAKEN, Africans are the right tool for Global growth but we Africans fail to acknowledge that, instead believe in the tales inculcated in them by the western folks and as result enhance the mental slavery in Africa.

We aim to actualize greater heights for Africa but how can we when we act ignorant and perpetuate in silence over matters that affect Africa gravely, we are explicitly aware of the adverse effect of our silence and ignorance on the Africa soil still we persist and persevere what we have no hope of been salvaged. The only way out now is to positively stand out to execute your aim of birth so as salvage Africa from mental slavery that is foiling Africa nation-building!

ACTUALIZE YOUR AIM OF BIRTH AND SALVAGE AFRICA FROM MENTAL SLAVERY

that is mesage to all Africans