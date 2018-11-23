8 Arrested in connection with the shooting of security officers in Asiwa

Eight men, including an elderly and a radio presenter, have been arrested in connection with the shooting of security officers and two civilians at Nsuta in the Bosome Freho District of the Ashanti Region.

The suspects are Markus Annan, 20, unemployed; James Kofi Annan, 60, farmer; William Ayittey aka Tobgey, 75, farmer; Bright Danso alias Wofa Yaw, 22, farmer; Tetteh Obodai, 52, driver; Emmanuel Cudjoe, 59, civil servant; Stephen Kudiabor Gidimajor, 36, radio presenter; and Emmanuel Kudiabor, 30, cocoa purchasing clerk.

They were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, causing unlawful harm and possessing firearms and ammunition without authority.

The Jacobu District Magistrate Court presided over by Paulina Adwoa Boakyewaa has since remanded them in police custody to reappear on December 5, 2018.

On November 18, 2018, the accused persons reportedly opened fire on a 23-member security team made up of police and BNI officers, community police personnel and civilians on board two pickup vehicles belonging to the Bosome-Freho District Assembly.

Prosecutor, Detective Inspector Ofori, told the court that the team, which was led by the Asiwa District Police Commander, ASP Dennis Boateng, was returning from Tuffourkrom, a farming community near Nsuta, after an unsuccessful attempt to arrest suspects in a murder case.

According to him, the team, on reaching a section of the road near Nsuta around 4:30 am, found a roadblock, which some of its members attempted to clear of the road.

Inspector Ofori narrated that the suspects, who were hidden in a nearby bush, opened fire on the team, injuring the police commander and five others in the process.

He stated that as the complainants were looking for a safe place to hide, one officer saw suspect Markus Annan about 15 metres away from the scene, hiding behind a tree in attempt to reload a single-barrel gun he was in possession of.

The prosecutor disclosed that the officers closed on the suspect after firing two warning shots, ordering him to stop.

Marcus was subsequently arrested and a single-barrel gun and three live AAA cartridges were retrieved from him; other members of his gang had fled.

The victims were rushed to the New Edubiase Government Hospital where they were treated and discharged except ASP Boateng, who was referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital due to the critical nature of his condition.

Police investigations later led to the arrest of the seven other suspects; one double-barrel gun was retrieved. Other guns the suspects claimed to have used in the incident are yet to be retrieved, Inspector Ofori told the court.

The police said they believe it was a “targeted attack”.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi