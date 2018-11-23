Desist from lose talk, focus on addressing 'Dumkoraa' in Brong Ahafo Region - Eric Adjei jabs VEEP

The Deputy Brong Ahafo Regional Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Eric Adjei has told the Vice President of Ghana, His Excellency Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to desist from lose talk and focus on addressing the power outage in the region.

DESIST FROM LOSE TALK AND FOCUS ON ADDRESSING "DUMKORAA" IN B/A - DEPUTY B/A REGIONAL COMMUNICATION OFFICER JABS BAWUMIA

As the good people of Brong Ahafo Region continue to experience a week long of no power supply in the Region as a result of the shambolic governance of the NPP resulting in a massive loss of products from the coldstore operators, I, Eric Adjei, as a citizen of the country, will urge the vice president of Ghana - H. E. Dr. Bawumia to extensively channel all his energies and strength to assist his government to find solutions to the mess his 20 months old family and friends government continues to create in the economy, particularly in the oil and power sectors rather than wasting the Tax payers money only to talk about unproductive ventures to worsen the woes of the ordinary Ghanaian.

As the Deputy Regional Communication Officer of the NDC in the Brong Ahafo Region, I have observed that, major towns in the Region, particularly the three Constituencies in Dormaa (East, West and Central), Jaman North and South and Berekum East and West have been plucked into total darkness for the past one week despite the tremendous investments the erstwhile NDC government initiated into the energy sector to solve the erratic power supply in the Region before the coming into power of the Akufo-Addo led family and friends NPP government.

The NDC government as a social Democratic Party, put in place a number of significant projects under the former president H. E John Dramani Mahama to permanently solve the erratic energy crisis for the first time in the history of the country.

It must be eminently put on record that the NDC government undertook the following trans-generational projects to solve the energy crisis in Ghana as at 2015;

1) Construction of the Atuabo Gas to supply 75% of the total gas required to power the thermal plant

2) The Sankofa Gas project to supply 1000 megawatts of electricity for the next 20 years to make Ghana a net exporter of power in 2025

3) Expanding access to electricity from 54% as at 2008 to an unprecedented record of 82% at the end of the year 2016 to put Ghana on the enviable record as the country in the Sub Sahara Region with the highest rate of access to electricity.

Finally, I am admonishing Dr Bawumia to recognize himself as the vice president of the country and profess solutions to the mess his substandard government continues to take Ghanaians through.

