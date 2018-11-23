Stop Using Your Influence To Bail Criminals - Chiefs Told

Mr. Harry A. Attipoe, Registrar of the Volta Region House of Chiefs has advised chiefs who are fond of bailing persons guilty of social crimes to stop such practice in their various areas.

According to Mr. Attipoe, it is widespread in the Volta Region as well as other parts of the country to see chiefs and other key personalities in communities intervening to prevent the law enforcement agencies from dealing with perpetrators of crime.

He said many chiefs nowadays use their powers to prevent the police and courts from carrying out their mandates any time youth in their area falls foul of the law.

He made this known during a sensitization workshop organized by the Volta House of Chiefs under the auspices of the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs in the Hohoe Municipality.

The workshop discussed issues such as succession and capacity building for the chiefs, queen mothers, and kingmakers from Lolobi, Akpafu, Likpe, Santrokofi and Gbi traditional areas on how to prevent chieftaincy disputes.

Mr. Attipoe who was the facilitator at the workshop advised the chiefs to obey the Constitution and Chieftaincy Act to ensure peace throughout the reigns.

He advised kingmakers to desist for taking money in exchange of traditions and charged them to follow due procedures before installing chiefs and queen mothers.

The participants were also charged to stay away from active partisan politics.

He disclosed that some chiefs in the region had limited resources and there is the need for philanthropists to assist them in ensuring development in their respective areas.

The participants of about 100 who attended the workshop expressed gratitude to the House of Chiefs and called on the Registrar to continually engage them.

The chiefs also appealed to the government to extend support to their traditional councils, sub and divisional chiefs to enable them to play their roles as chiefs.

Volta region has 120 traditional councils, more than 15 areas have been sensitized, and the function is expected to be carried out in the remaining areas before January 2019.

Source: citinewsroom.com|Ghana