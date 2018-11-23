GES Warns Staff Of Maximum Punishment If Found Culpable

Public Relations Officer of the GES, Cassandra Twum Ampofo has stated that the Ghana Education Service (GES) will no longer go “light” on its staff whose actions bring the service into disrepute.

According to her, GES has gotten the power to apply the maximum punishment to offenders.

“…administratively, we have the power to dismiss or to terminate,” she told Joy News’ Daniel Dadzie on the Super Morning Show Friday.

She added that, initially what they do to offenders is to suspend them or to reduce their rank.

“This time, if you are found culpable, we will apply the maximum and that’s what we have done,” she said.

Ms. Ampofo’s comments come on the back of the dismissal of some 11 staff of the service for various offences including sexual misconduct and stealing.

Some of the offences date back to 11 months ago. Speaking to this, Ms. Ampofo said they had to go through a rigorous investigative exercise to be sure that whoever is being punished deserves same.

Transferring sexual offenders

The GES has in recent time come under public criticism for transferring teachers accused of sexual misconduct to other schools.

But Ms. Ampofo said the perception that they simply transfer the teachers and nothing else is done is wrong.

“We don’t just transfer…we only take the teacher out of reach of the student so that in case of fear or threat, something like that would not happen,” she noted.

Source: Ghana| Myjoyonline.com