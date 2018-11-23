NDC Wants To Comeback To Create, Loot & Share - Akufo-Addo Jabs

President Akufo-Addo says the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is desperate to come back to power in order to create, loot and share.

The President, who is on three-day visit to the Eastern Region, believes the only reason why the NDC is desperate to come back to power is to perpetuate endemic corruption.

According to the President, as long as the NPP exists, the NDC would never come to power and urged all supporters of the party and Ghanaians to reject them since they have nothing to offer.

The President made the remarks yesterday while addressing the chiefs and people of Somanya in the Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region on the first day of his three-day working visit.

“In their desperation to get power, they are prepared to do anything. What is the purpose of coming back? Is it for power to create, loot and share? This will not happen again because that is not what the people of Ghana are looking for,” he stated.

The President added “they will come here to propagate ethnocentric and backward politics in order to have your votes but they were rejected in 2016 and the good people of Ghana would continue to reject them.”

According to him, “These are people looking at the long-term in opposition. They get more desperate and in view of that they fabricate untrue stories for the people of Ghana expecting them to believe them. The purpose is very simple; they say anything that comes to their minds to get power. Their main purpose of coming back to power is to create, loot and share.”

He said that Ghanaians currently need competent leaders to steer the affairs of the country, adding that create, loot and share is gone with history.

“I entreat you all not to fall prey to the NDC's backward politics because they will be rejected by the people of Ghana again come 2020. I want you to support us in the work that we are doing, we went into a deep hole as a country and we are now trying to dig ourselves out of it. Digging yourself out of a big hole is not easy but we are going to do it and make this country a great one again,” he disclosed.

President Akufo-Addo said he visited Somanya and Kroboland in general, to deepen relations with the people of Somanya and debunk lies being peddled by the NDC who he said would be in opposition for long period of time.

Eastern University

The President disclosed that the falsehoods by the desperate political grouping forced the chiefs of the area to enquire whether the government was truly moving the University of Environmental and Sustainable Development to Kyebi.

NDC Propaganda

It would be recalled that a couple of months ago, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) incited its activists under the name 'United Krobo Foundation' to protest against what they termed as plans by government to relocate the main campus of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development to Bunso, near Kyebi.

The party activists, who were dressed in red attire, carried placards with inscriptions like “President rescind your decision”, “Go back to your drawing board,” “Krobo deserves the main campus, among others.

In an attempt to start a conflict between Krobos and Akyems, the NDC Member of Parliament for the North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa last year told the whole world that the president had relocated the main campus of the school from Somanya to Bunso.

Setting the records straight yesterday, the President said, “The fact that I come from Bunso area does not allow me to term this university as University of Bunso. It does not allow me to do that. I will never run away from it. I know my opponents will come and say otherwise but that is not how I am governing the country.”

“I stand for the whole country not for the people of Akyem or Bunso. Don't let us get distracted as a country, I strongly believe by July next year, the university will be completed which will again give me the opportunity to come back here (Somanya) to commission the University of Environment and Sustainable Development”.

The President said that even though he is an Akyem, he would comprehensively develop the country for the benefit of all Ghanaians.

He appealed to the people of Krobo and the Eastern Region, in general, to treat the deliberate misinformation with the contempt it deserves and rather support his administration to succeed.

The University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD) Act 989 states that the University would have campuses at Donkorkrom and other parts of the region apart from the main campus at Somanya.

The Korean EXIM Bank is providing $90 million funding for UESD satellite campuses, and government opted for Bunso, which already has a Cocoa College and some level of infrastructure instead of Donkorkrom.

Source:Daily Guide