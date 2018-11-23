Are We Genuine About Changing Ghana’s Tourism?

In February 2017, His Excellency President Nana Akufo-Addo appointed me as the Deputy CEO, Ghana Tourist Development Company (GTDC). Being The Ideas Woman I was ecstatic at the thought of what I could contribute to the team and Ghana’s tourism. Alas, it was not meant to be. The team, more specifically the appointed CEO Kwadwo Odame Antwi had no interest in my ideas, experience, passion or what I could contribute and as such I was ignored and sidelined from day 1. Six months into my appointment, I was ready to resign and did so a year and three months after being appointed.

But I am The Ideas Woman. We campaigned and won on a change Ghana ticket. Thus although I am no longer in the capacity to do anything official, I feel ideas kept in the heart are a crime to mankind. Following the wahala after my resignation, some people may have missed the point I was trying to make. I genuinely wanted to work because I have some ideas. To wake up, get dressed, sit in traffic only to sit in a box called an office all day, doing nothing whilst my brain reels with idea after idea simply frustrated me. Furthermore, with my sons and granddaughter in the UK, it made absolutely no sense staying in an unrewarding and unfulfilling job that was keeping me away from my family and friends. Meanwhile my CEO was travelling for 2 – 3 weeks each month, without fail, without ever once informing me, as his Deputy prior to or after his travels. Where he went, what he went to do and achieved, I did not and still do not know.

I do not regret my decision to resign. I am however saddened that some of my ideas may never see light. But as I said, ideas should not be kept hidden. And one of the reasons why I decided to return to blogging is because aside from the fact that I absolutely love writing and can get lost doing it all day, I need an outlet where I can share the many ideas and thoughts on my mind.

Here are a few ideas I have for a newly appointed tourism team. I write and share this document with you not out of bitterness but because I have many many many ideas….and I need to get them out of my head! Moreover, these ideas border on developmental and cultural issues – my areas of expertise.

What I would have liked to have seen us achieve as a tourism sector since taking office

Take a critical look at all agencies (plus their various regional offices) under tourism ministry

The following agencies all fall under the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Arts:

National Commission on Culture; Ghana Tourism Authority; Ghana Tourism Development Company; Hotel Catering & Tourism Training Institute; Bureau of Ghana Languages; Ghana Museum and Monuments Board; National Theatre of Ghana; Kwame Nkrumah Park; W.E.B Dubois Memorial Centre for Pan-African Culture; National Folklore Board; Pan-African Writers Association.

Thinking as a Development Communicator and The Ideas Woman, I suggest a newly appointed Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts should firstly, take a critical look at the various agencies under his/ her ministry by requesting each Chief Director or agency head to provide, in writing a document which answers the following:

How long the agency has been in existence What does the agency do? Mission and Vision of the agency Goals and Objectives of the agency Agency Expenditure vs. Agency Income How long the Head has been agency Director / CEO Goals and Objectives as the Director or CEO of the agency What other roles they have held within the agency What other roles they have held within the tourism ministry and any of its other agencies What new initiative they have introduced to their agency Any new initiative they would like to introduce Reasons why the agency should be kept functioning Reasons why they should remain head of agency. What new initiatives have they undertaken in order to update and keep abreast with latest technology in relation to tourism?

Based on the answers solicited, we will discover:

Which agency is still relevant in today’s Ghana.

Which agencies are functioning and should be maintained.

Which agencies are not functioning but if improved can function.

Which agencies are best closed?

Can agencies be merged?

Does Ghana necessarily need to employ Directors, Chief Directors, CEOs, all their deputies for each agency? Can one Director for example be responsible for two agencies?

Each employees of all agencies will also be required to answer the following:

Their post / position How long they have been in that position Any other posts held in the sector Any initiatives brought to the ministry, its agencies or tourism sector as a whole Any new initiative they would like to introduce Goals and objectives for the agency Reason why they should be kept

Based on the results from this research, a decision can be taken regarding which employees

Should be kept on or fired

Have skills that ought to be upgraded,

Have skills or experience that is best situated to another role or agency, etc.

From the document provided by both agency heads and employees, a functioning team can then be put in place for each agency.

Team Spirit & National Tourism Agenda

Although each agency is autonomous, as someone coming in on a change ticket, a Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Minister, after having put together newly structured and functioning agencies, should invite all agency heads and stakeholders in the relevant sectors to come together to brainstorm and strategize on a national tourism, culture and arts agenda for Ghana. This is very important. Ghana has no national tourism agenda and thus each Minister enters the post with no clear cut objectives. Some appointees are first time in the post. Some appointees have to never worked or been associated with the sector / industry in which they have been placed to head. Because there is no national agenda for tourism, culture and the creative arts, each Minister follows their own path, as opposed to a laid down path for Ghana.

As a result of there not being a national agenda that all agencies and indeed Ghanaians can refer to, it is easy for a Minster to say something one day, yet have no well-thought out plans for its implementation. For example, Creative Arts Council, Lumba TV, Agya Koo TV, Tetteh Quarshie Library, to name a few, are projects that the current Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Catherine Afeku said would be implemented. Although the Creative Arts Council was given a 3 month peroid to complete a particular task, they failed to honour that citing a number of reasons such as office space and lack of funds with which to operate. If at the initial stage, a pow wow involving appointed Directors, CEOs and Deputies had been held, ideas could have been shared which would have enabled the Creative Arts Council to take off properly.

Being The Ideas Woman, I approached Mark Oraku Mantey, Director Creative Arts Council with a suggestion. Sadly, the suggestion did not go down well and the interaction left a bitter taste in my mouth. This was what I suggested. There are countless amounts of donors, grants and funds for the creative arts, on the international scene that Africans can access. My idea was for the Creative Arts Council to employ someone who is internet search savvy. It would be a plus if they could also write business plans and proposals. Their sole task would be to research and collect a database of all funds applicable to African arts. This would enable the Creative Arts Council to provide the following services for those in the creative arts in Ghana:

Access to a list of all available funding, application procedures and deadline dates of applications. Assist with writing business plans and proposals on behalf of those in the creative arts.

Because there was no sense of team spirit for the growth of Ghana’s tourism, culture and creative arts from the onset of our appointments, sharing ideas that crossed over to other agencies proved to be something that often led to confrontations. Yet this should not have been the case. We should all have seen our roles as part of a larger tourism puzzle and welcomed ideas from each other.

If at the onset of our appointments a team pow wow had taken place, we would all have been on the same page, so to speak, with regards to our common, national agenda and objectives. And as we pursue the national agenda, each agency would also have clear-cut objectives, projects, work plans etc. to work with. Despite this, each agency will be encouraged to share ideas they may have that are more suitable for another agency, for example although I played no role whatsoever in deciding or announcing how, when, where Ghana’s Tourism Ambassador were selected, once they were outdoored, I noticed that none of them were actually engaged in any activity related to their new roles as Tourism Ambassadors.

Although at the time of their appointments I was at post as Deputy CEO of GTDC, I did not and still have no knowledge as to what terms and duties the Tourism Ambassadors were provided with. However, once they had been appointed it seemed logical that they must be put to work. Not seeing any activity or suggestions coming out of anywhere, I decided to brainstorm with the young national service staff and see what we could come up with for the Tourism Ambassadors to engage in. We successfully came up with some exciting creative ideas which would see each and every single Tourism Ambassador promoting either See, Eat or Wear Ghana. I was excited and even contacted Okyeame Kwame and Reggie and Bollie to share our See Ghana ideas for them and garner their interest. All expressed an interest in taking part in the suggestions put forward. I then decided to share it with GTDC management. Unfortunately, my efforts were thwarted and I once more found myself frustrated at not being empowered to actually execute any ideas.

A team brought on to govern Ghana, more so on a change ticket should be receptive to new ways of achieving results. As I type today, Ghana’s Tourism Ambassadors are redundant.

2. Refurbish And Equip All Agencies

Once each new tourism Minister and other appointees accept their offers, their often large offices are renovated. Meanwhile, employees, some of whom have worked at that particular ministry or agency for over 5 years are left in deplorable looking offices that lack basic furniture such as decent tables and chairs. Computers are scarce. In a world where even 5 year olds have instant internet access at their fingertips, government agencies do not have free Wifi.

Would it not be refreshing, as a new Minister, especially one heading the agency on a campaign that was built on change to ensure better and more sanitary working conditions for the rest of her/his team. Tourism especially is creative and all agencies under tourism, culture and creative arts should represent and reflect in the environment in which people in that sector work.

Evaluate all past trips since ex-Presidents Kuffour, Mills and Mahama and compare to the results on tourism in the ground in Ghana

Ghanaian government officials are notorious for their travels and the per diem attached to it. Add to that the stay in plush hotels, business class travel, rental of luxury vehicles, eating out at expensive restaurants, visiting nightclubs and of course, everyone’s favourite, shopping. From the time of ex-President through to recently, Ghanaian government officials appear to enjoy the perks of the job more than actually performing their official tasks and duties.

Appointed on a change ticket a drastic change that would have been noticeable and productive would be to evaluate ALL trips taken under the guise of Ghana tourism. A new incoming Minister and agency head should compare the costs of attending events vs. the cost of what those events have brought in. For example, an investigation into the last 10 years of travelling to meet investors will allow us to analyze how many investors have put their money into tourism in Ghana as a result of these travels.

Another example, evaluation of past trips can reveal how many tourists visit Ghana as a result of Ghana attending tourism events in London, South Africa, France, Belgium, Spain etc. A new head of tourism and head of agency must investigate who is traveling from the Ministry and its various agencies; why are they traveling; what role do they play to promote and grow Ghanaian tourism when they travel. From the evidence on the ground, Ghana has yet to benefit from all the trips tourism Ministers and other appointees have embarked on. A true agent of change would reconsider Ghana traveling for tourism purposes and find other beneficial ways to use the monies spent on travelling, for example building modern toilets at the beaches; designing and erecting interesting and eye-catching tourism related billboards and signposts; developing interactive websites and apps and engaging with local communities in developing tourism at the community level are just four examples of ideas I brought to the team but were ignored.

Make Use Of Embassies and High Commissions

Instead of large numbers of people constantly traveling, with its huge associated costs, won’t it be more beneficial to employ the services of staff at the overseas High Commissions and Embassies? For example, instead of representatives from the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Arts, GTA and GTDC traveling to Germany, why not use the services of the staff at the Ghana High Commission in Germany to attend and represent Ghana at tourism events? We used to have Cultural Attaches. It may be prudent and definitely more economical to bring back this role. For now, staff at Ghana’s Embassies and High Commissions should be empowered to promote Ghanaian arts, culture and tourism in whichever country they are posted. Occasionally, a Minister or the relevant individual can attend an event, if it becomes absolutely necessary.

Beautify Ghana

It is a shame and utterly disgraceful for Government officials, from the New Democratic Congress and New Patriotic Party to travel to beautiful foreign countries and ask people to visit Ghana, in its current state. Do they expect people to enjoy the feces filled beaches? Or take a stroll and take in the beauty of plastic on the streets? Before we can invite people to come to Ghana as tourists, let us clean our home. At the early stage of an appointment to head tourism, culture and creative arts, the focus should be on cleaning the country. Instead of travelling to tourism forums, why not channel that energy, time and resources into sourcing partners in waste management and recycling. Thinking as a Development Communicator, it makes sense for tourism, sanitation and health ministries and agencies to collaborate on a clean Ghana campaign.

During my time in office, I sent letters to the Ministry of Sanitation and the Ministry of Health to put this suggestion forward, my CEO at GTDC appeared on Adom FM and provided this as an example of my lack of knowledge of my work and understanding of my role at GTDC. According to what Kwadwo Odame Antwi said during his interview, the Ministry of Health have no role in keeping Ghana clean. I was shocked to hear this with my own ears and in response sent him a WhatsApp message saying that anyone who does not see the link between health and tourism should not be heading either of those agencies. For Ghana tourism to work, we need fresh thinkers. So far, every appointee has followed the same old pattern that they came to meet. No Tourism Minister or CEO has yet to shake things up.

Self-identity Is Key

Everyone applauds China for maintaining their strong culture and identity. Today, the rest of the world looks up to China, forgetting that China got where she is by closing her borders to the outside world. China is the world leader in everything today because she built herself up. Who are we as Ghanaians? Let us build our identity before we start inviting tourists. Right now, Ghana is doing tourism thinking of the comforts the Whiteman wants! Big mistake. People travel for new experiences. The moment I arrive in Germany, I know I am in Germany. When I arrive in Ghana I could be in America, Jamaica or anywhere else in the world. When I turn on the TV in China I have no doubt I’m in China. Turn on the TV in Ghana and you could be in India, Brazil or Mexico. Who are we as a people? How can we market ourselves for others to come and enjoy us if we don’t know or like what we are?

Build Up Our Arts And Culture

People travel for new experiences. Let us build our arts and culture to a level where it draws thousands of tourists daily. People visit Brazil for Carnival, St. Lucia for the Jazz festival, Gambia for sand, sea and sex. How are we branding and marketing Ghana? Why should anyone pay to visit Ghana? What will they experience in Ghana that no other country in the world can offer them? For example, Kente is Ghanaian. Why not paint some chairs and benches at the airport as kente strips? Adrinkra symbols are unique to Ghana. Why are we not displaying Adrinkra symbols all over the country, in creative fashion?

8.Tema Centre Of The World

We are sleeping on Ghana’s USP whilst we wait for an iconic tower to be built!!! Are we seriously convinced that masses of people will travel simply because of a building? A few lovers of architecture perhaps. But to hinge Ghana’s tourism on the building of an iconic tower is below standards. I am not saying the iconic tower is not a good idea. It is and I have full confidence in Sir David Adaye, hence I suggested him for the job. However, the point I am trying to make is why wait until the big iconic monument is built before we start promoting Tema/Ghana as the Centre of the World? A team appointed on change should by now be implementing fresh ideas for Tema, for example I suggested we put up several “Akwaaba to Tema, Centre of The World” billboards across the city. Of course not being in a position to authorize anything, this idea too bounced back to me, unappreciated. We would not even pay for the billboards. My idea was for us to approach companies that are advertising on billboards in Tema. All we had to do was request of them to add “Akwaaba to the Centre of the World”, for example “Fan Milk welcomes you to Tema, The Centre of The World” or “Akwaaba to Tema, Centre of The World. Be sure to drink Bon Aqua” etc.

As The Ideas Woman, I would not wait for a tower to be built before reviving Tema. I would start immediately so that by the time the monument and cruise ship are built, businesses and activity would have already been thriving. The iconic tower will not on its own draw tourists into the country or city of Tema. A buzzing city/country with activities will. Tema should be developed, marketed, advertised and promoted in such a way that people will consider it as a place for a day or two’s getaway. Like how one would spend a day or two’s getaway to the Lake Districts. In that short time, there will be lots to do, money will be well spent and people would leave with specially branded Tema, Centre of The World souvenirs and memoribilia as well as great memories. I have the ideas. I shared some with the team. I think perhaps they were overwhelmed hence the decision to pretend I did not exist. Interestingly, a Tema, Centre of the World Committee has been in existence for many years. What are their achievements so far?

Monitoring and Evaluation

There is always talk of projects and sod-cutting. Followed by dead silence. There is a need to establish relevant M&E systems to enable each agency / team / project be properly monitored along the way and evaluated on completion.

10. Did I tell you about my vision for Jamestown? I told my team. I think they feared my thinking!

Conclusion:

One of the most hurtful acts to me is the lack of brain usage and critical or creative thinking. It is a sin to God for humans not to use their creativity as widely as possible. To have been appointed into a tourism post yet cannot / do not use any creativity to bring about the much needed change will not help Ghana. The only way Ghana’s tourism will boom is if we do things differently because from all evidence, the past way of doing tourism has not helped Ghana’s tourism grow. There is no denying that there may be a few more people visiting Ghana now than previous years, but can we honestly say that Ghana can boast of and be proud of what we have to offer as tourism?

The people with the ideas, know-how and can-do spirit and attitude are there. But for some reason, they are rather ignored and sidelined.

As I said, I write and share these thoughts of mine on improving Ghana's Tourism not out of bitterness but because I'm The Ideas Woman. I don't expect everyone to agree with all I address, but I certainly hope it'll lead to intelligent, healthy discussions that bring about positive change.