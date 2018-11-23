300 Street Lights Fixed At Abossey Okai Electoral Area

The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma Central Constituency in the Greater Accra Region has fixed Three hundred streetlights worth several thousands of Ghana Cedis in the Abossey Okai electoral area, to help beef up security in the constituency.

The MP, Hon Gilbert Ebenezer Nii Narh Nartey flanged by some Constituency executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in a remark expressed hope that the streetlights will brighten every corner in the area at night and enhance visibility of vehicular movements on the new asphalted road to reduce accidents.

He said his attention was drawn to the distress the residents and traders operating in the area go through since the area was plunged with darkness, making it very difficult and insecured for the ordinary citizens to carry out their trading activities in the area, especially at night.

The Member of Parliament has called for the properties of the people operating in the area to be protected to sustain their market activities in the area. According to him, if, the security of the area is beefed up, more and more of the traders will move from the streets to the new market which will eventually boost market activities and subsequently help the sub-metro to rake in more revenue for the Constituency.

Abossey Okai being one of the fastest growing business hubs in the country has over the years experienced darkness at night leading to some miscreants taking advantage of the situation to break into traders stores to steal and also commit heinous crimes. With the current development of the fixing of the streetlights, we are envisaging a considerable reduction of such bad activities that has bedeviled the industrial hub, he said.

Hon Nartey stressed that ensuring security in the area will boost the confidence of the residents in the area in the run-up to the Christmas festivities.