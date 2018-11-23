What Do You Make of My Opinion?

I derive enough knowledge, satisfaction and enjoyment from watching and listening to how issues making the headlines are discussed on TV and on Radio during the everyday's breakfast shows. But, at the same, it brings me much displeasure when I notice how some of the issues being discussed are twisted by some panellists without any regard to their sensitivity on national development.

For me, the present style, which literally compels anyone who is invited to the show to talk to almost every single issue making the headlines on the newspapers and, the tradition of regularly inviting known persons in party politics are the primary causes of the twists and turns. So it is not surprising that some panellists always take the chance to look at anything that requires their thoughts along the lines of party politics with impunity. Essentially, that keeps the panellists being part of the show, but their primary fear is that if they don't twist and turn the issues to enable them talk longer, they will be tagged "unintelligent" and might end up not getting invitations to subsequent shows.

I think technology has evolved tremendously over the times. So even those at the farthest end of Ghana have the advantage of the internet or enhanced transport to always get a gist of what is making the headlines for each day as early as possible. Yet, it seems that our ability to maximise this opportunity and to be able to make quick decision regarding the persons to invite for discussion on our shows is still very green.

With the geographical comparative advantage of the vast majority of TV and radio stations in the national capital, Accra, in terms of their quick access to the newspapers and people with specialised knowledge, I think it behoves the producers to diversify how they run their shows. In other words, they should take a good look at the people they invite for their discussion on issues that affect us all and, for us to be better informed.

I am not unaware of the business and commercial motives of the radio and TV stations, which more often informs the decision of most producers about who to invite to their shows. So I can understand why they will usually not bother themselves much to invite people who can discuss the issues making headlines from the perspective of "national interest". So long as the panellist can make heated debates of any kind, it is fine for them.

I think this must be concerning to all of us, as far as the corporate responsibility regarding information dissemination of the media fraternity is concerned.

In view of our socioeconomic and cultural circumstances, I would not also pretend and think that everything the likes of the BBC and the Aljazeera are doing is perfect. Nonetheless, we have a lot of good lessons to take home from them insofar as discussions of issues of national relevance are concerned. For these two TV stations, the BBC and the Aljazeera, for example, only persons who have specialised knowledge in a trending issue are invited to the stations or contacted directly to speak even if that discussion will last for just a minute. Then they move on to another person on a different issue, and so on and so forth.

Unfortunately in Ghana, it is more often the case that for our daily breakfast shows across the country, but also for some weekly discussions on some stations, e.g. the "newsfile" on joy TV on Saturday, panellists have always had to touch on all the issues put before them, when in reality most of the panel members do not have the requisite facility or enhanced knowledge to speak on most of the topics being tabled.

Moving forward, and in my opinion, I think the following can be done to improve upon how we run our TV and radio breakfast shows, which have wider national viewership and listening ears respectively:

1. Producers of the shows should try to always invite or contact as many panellist as possible who can really discuss the issues making the headlines more comprehensively without playing the cards of party politics, especially where the issues have a value of national interest; and

2. Where it becomes extremely difficult to achieve point 1, then producers should pick and select only issues that relate to the expertise of the panellists they can invite for any given discussion.

The reality is that most of the issues we have been discussing over the times are very sensitive. And I believe they will continue being by their nature. But we should not continue to allow persons of any professional training at best, or no background knowledge at all in the worst cases to be speaking to them.

For instance, the issue concerning the Abudus and the Andanis chieftaincly brouhaha has always been sensitive and needed to only be discussed by persons with specialised expertise on security and conflict management. Yet, we have seen it more often discussed by all manner of persons on radio and on TV. Appallingly, no one has ever been honest to say, I don't know much about it and, so I can't discuss it for the sake of national inerest.

No information is better than bad or misleading information!

The issue about the national cathedral and the issue about the free SHS and its associated double track system and how to make Ghanaians come to grips with their essence and reality are also examples of issues that needed specialised discussion aside from the politics of them.

In conclusion, I am optimistic that, even though, the time and the financial cost of ensuring the needed diversification or improvement in the manner as suggested above may be incredibly huge, if that can be done, it will do the nation more good than can ever be imagined.

By: Alhassan Siiba

Email: [email protected]