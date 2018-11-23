GES Terminate Contract Of 10 Teachers For Misconduct

The Ghana Education Service has issued a statement indicating that 10 teachers have been sacked for breaching their code of conduct of service.

According to the statement, 6 of the teachers have had their contracts terminated for on the grounds of sexual and immoral misconduct. One other teacher has been sanction for defiling a student with three others being dismissed on the conviction of stealing.

The teachers were made to go through due process before the punishment was meted out to them. The Ghana Education Service is determined to rid the system of Teachers who do not comply with their code of ethics.

Below is the Full list of Teachers who have been punished by the GES: