Rest In Perfect Peace Hon Kyremateng Agyarko

Late Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko

The NPP Germany Branch received with utter shock the Passing On of our beloved Hon Kyremateng Agyarko in far away Yale University Hospital in America.

The NPP and indeed Ghana has lost a great Son, a Son who was selfless and lived his life as such, he was full of compassion, empathy and solicitude, he will leave whatever he was doing to see the concerns of others resolved.

The NPP and the Entire People of Ghana are grateful to the Almighty God for giving us such a wonderful and a compassionate Soul who will be remembered always for his selfless service to mankind.

On behalf of my humble self and the Entire Germany NPP Branch led by our Dear Chairman Rev Alex Acheampong, our sincere condolences goes to the wife, children and the whole family, we pray that the Lord grants him Eternal Rest, may the good Lord grants you also the strength and solidity to be able stand firm in this trying times.

DAMERIFA DUE Hon Kyremateng Agyarko, Rest in the Bosom of the Lord..