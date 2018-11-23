PNC Mourns Hon. Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko

Late Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko

The Peoples’ National Convention joins all Ghanaians at home and abroad to mourn the passing on unto glory of the member of Parliament of Ayawaso west Wuogon Constituency, Hon. Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko

The party conveys its deepest affection to the wife, NPP party and the entire family at this great loss of a husband, father and loved elderly statesman in their family. The PNC assures the family that, in this moment of their grief, the prayers of the party are with them as this tragedy afflicts us all as a country.

We implore the entire family and the NPP party to remain steadfast and hopeful

We shall pull through together with the help of God.

Rest in perfect peace.

Hon Kyeremanteng Agyarko..

Desmond Ntow

National Organizer (PNC)