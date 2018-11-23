modernghana logo

FEATURED: Nana Akufo-Addo Will Lose In 2020!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
33 minutes ago | Press Release

PNC Mourns Hon. Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko

PNC
Late Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko
Late Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko

The Peoples’ National Convention joins all Ghanaians at home and abroad to mourn the passing on unto glory of the member of Parliament of Ayawaso west Wuogon Constituency, Hon. Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko

The party conveys its deepest affection to the wife, NPP party and the entire family at this great loss of a husband, father and loved elderly statesman in their family. The PNC assures the family that, in this moment of their grief, the prayers of the party are with them as this tragedy afflicts us all as a country.

We implore the entire family and the NPP party to remain steadfast and hopeful

We shall pull through together with the help of God.

Rest in perfect peace.

Hon Kyeremanteng Agyarko..

Desmond Ntow

National Organizer (PNC)

Press Release
Ghana Civil Society Organisations Platform On Sustainable Development Goals Observations On The 2019 Budget Statement
Akufo-Addo Must Disband Vigilante Groups And Allow The Security Agencies To Work
Telcos Sanctioned Ghc34 Million For Failing Quality Of Service Tests
Santizing Ghana's Democracy Through Internal Monitory Of Voter Bribery

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1Simplicity must always be your strength never your weakness.

By: Barfi Opoku Isaac quot-img-1
body-container-line