Kufuor Scholar Inspires and Mentors 200 Girls

Miss Gifty Mary Agyemah, a student of the University of Education, Winneba, Mampong-Ashanti campus and a Kufuor Scholar inspired and mentored 200 young female students selected from some basic and second cycle Schools in the Ejura-Sekyedumase Municipality of the Ashanti Region of Ghana to pursue Science and its related courses on Saturday, 17th November, 2018 at the Baptist Retreat Centre, Ejura, Ashanti Region.

Miss Gifty Mary Agyemah, a final year student of the University of Education, Winneba is pursuing Bachelor of Science in Environmental Health and Sanitation Education, founded the Girls in Science, Technology, Engineering, Environment and Mathematics (GISTEEM) Initiative to inspire over one thousand girls in the basic and second cycle schools in Ghana to pursue science and its related courses.

This initiative started in 2016, dubbed, “Mentoring and Inspiring Young Female Students of Basic and Second Cycle Schools to Pursue Science and its Related Courses”.

The maiden project was held at the University of Education, Winneba, Mampong-Ashanti campus on 15th October, 2016 with the theme, “Discover the Science World”.

The rationale of the Girls in Science, Technology, Engineering, Environment and Mathematics (GISTEEM) Initiative is to demystify the myth that science is for males and also to build confidence in the young female students to pursue science and its related courses to help solve societal problems. This initiative is to also help in closing the gender gap in the field of Science, Technology, Engineering, Environment and Mathematics.

The 2018 GISTEEM program took place at the Baptist Retreat Centre, Ejura in the Ashanti region of Ghana on Saturday, 17th November, 2018 from 10:00am to 2:00pm with the theme, “The World needs Science, Science needs Girls.”

In her opening address, Miss Gifty Mary Agyemah started with the question, “Have you ever asked yourselves why we should be optimistic about science and technology?”

She further stated that “All around us, bacteria and viruses are all over; we have them outside this auditorium. We have them inside this auditorium and even within our bodies. We buy and sell and that involves mathematics. We use mobile phones, computers and other electronic gadgets and that is technology. Today, the importance of Science, Technology, Engineering, Environment, and Mathematics cannot be overemphasized. It is a lifestyle!”

She concluded her opening address by emphasizing the point that her “mission is to change the narrative that it is possible for girls to pursue Science, Technology, Engineering, Environment, and Mathematics successfully.”

Mr. Patrick Ofori,the Municipal Director,Ghana Education Service, Ejura-Sekyedumase Municpal Assembly in his opening remarks admonished the girls to take the study of science and mathematics very serious.

The Guest Speaker, Dr. Selina Naana Egyir, a scientist and a lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba inspired and motivated the girls and encouraged them to pursue Science, Technology, Engineering, Environment, and Mathematics.

Dr. Selina Naana Egyir shared her experiences as a woman in the sciences and how it is possible for them to also achieve success in this field. She further advised the girls to develop themselves and avail themselves to be empowered to contribute to national development, make an impact and change the world.

In her closing remarks, Miss Gifty Mary Agyemah, the convener of GISTEEM shared her experience as a girl growing up. “As a young girl growing from the village and a victim of the notion that science is difficult and ladies/girls cannot do science. That is why I took the initiative to inspire and mentor these girls to pursue Science, Technology, Engineering, Environment and Mathematics. If I am able to leave SHS as a General Arts student and entering the University to pursue science, then every girl can do it.”

In concluding, the girls took turns to ask questions and also resolved to pursue science and its related courses after the insights and inspiration from various speakers.