modernghana logo

FEATURED: Nana Akufo-Addo Will Lose In 2020!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
51 minutes ago | News General News

10 ‘Sexy’ Teachers Dismissed By GES

Modern Ghana
10 ‘Sexy’ Teachers Dismissed By GES

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has dismissed eleven of its staff for breaching the professional code of conduct of the Service.

Nine were dismissed for sex-related misconduct, while three had their contracts terminated for stealing.

In a release issued Thursday by the Head of Public of Relations of the GES, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, “The decision was taken after they went through the due process at all levels from the school through the GES Council.”

The GES says it is hopeful the sanctions will serve as a deterrent to others who have an intention of breaching the professional code of conduct.

The Service has descended heavily on its staff over the last couple of years following reports that heads or teachers at either private or public schools have been engaging in one form of sexual act against their students.

Most of those matters have ended up in the courts but the GES says it takes these firm steps to sanitise the Service.

Below is a full list of persons which the press release indicates were removed from the GES for breaching its code professional conduct.

GES SANCTIONS STAFF

The under listed persons have been sanctioned for breaching aspects of the Code of Professional Conduct of the Ghana Education Service.

A) SEXUAL/IMMORAL MISCONDUCT

The following have had their appointments terminated:

i. Mr Vincent Nii Armah 0too - St. Francis SHTS, Akim Oda

ii. Mr Kester Ansah Djan - Benkum SHS, Larteh — Akuapem

iii. Mr Adjetey Anum James - Okumaning Ugars Basic, Okumaning E/R

iv. Mr Bright Akpalu - Akwatia Presby SHS, Akwatia

v. Mr William Akompong - Nyankumasi SHS, Assin Nyankumasi

vi. Mr Robert Seppey, - Adumanu D/A Basic School, Asikuma Odoben Brakwa

B) CONVICTION OF STEALING

The following were convicted of stealing by the Court and has therefore been dismissed:

i. Madam Comfort Oduro Bruce - Ghana Secondary School, Koforidua

ii. Mr Alfred Kumah - Regional Education Office, Koforidua

iii. Mr Kwasi Agyeman SDA SHS, Koforidua

CONVICTION OF DEFILEMENT

i. Mr Wiayuga Mumuni United Basic School, Tumu, Upper West

He has been dismissed from the service.

The decision was taken after they went through the due process at all levels from the school through the GES Council. This is to serve as a deterrent to others who have the intention of doing similar things.

SIGNED

CASSANDRA TWUM AMPOFO

HEAD, PUBLIC RELATIONS UNIT

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN

Source: MyJoyOnline

News General News
Bawumia Proud Of Ghanaian Peacekeepers In Lebanon
Mahama Financed Akan Delegates To Eliminate Voltarians From Top Executive Positions - Abronye DC
Ayeboafoh Gets Police Job
Desist from lose talk, focus on addressing 'Dumkoraa' in Brong Ahafo Region - Eric Adjei jabs VEEP
Menzgold Customers Smile At Last
NDC Wants To Comeback To Create, Loot & Share - Akufo-Addo Jabs
Angry Residents Chased Out GhanaPost Officials Over GH50 Charge
Visa And Vivo Energy Partner To Enhance Digital Payments Across 15 African Markets

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1Phylantropists give to the poor, not to the rich.

By: Adwoa Ayamba quot-img-1
body-container-line