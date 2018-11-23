Krofrom Gas Filling Station Closed Down

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA), has ordered an indefinite closure of the Prime Gas retail outlet at Krofrom in the Ashanti Region.

This comes after Tuesday’s explosion at the facility which claimed two lives, injured many others and left in its trail destruction of properties.

The NPA said it has identified 23 out of the 26 Gas Stations within the Kumasi metropolis to be high risk.

Chief Executive for the NPA, speaking after a government delegation visited the scene, Hassan Tampuli, said the state will strike a balance between ensuring LPG supply and ensuring the safety of residents.

“If we say on the basis of the classification we are going to close down all the stations, that will mean the KMA is not going to have any station to dispense with LPG so we would insist on you being alive before we think of you getting LPG.”

He revealed the NPA is looking at using low-risk stations as filling points for cylinders.

“The safety and security of the citizens is paramount. Notwithstanding the fact that you need the LPG, but you have to be alive to consume the LPG.”

The Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive, Osei Assibey Antwi, downplayed assertions that the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly was to blame for Tuesday’s explosion.

“It was a mistake that was committed by a worker who was not responsible for doing the servicing of the machine… the regulation stipulates that there should be a fire tender here. All those things were not adhered to so please nobody should put the blame on KMA,” he said.

Source: citinewsroom.com