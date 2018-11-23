Fund Launched To Suport Free Senior High School Policy.

In his quest to be a citizen and not a spectalor, the Omanhene of the Assin Owirenkyi Traditional Area, Ehunabobrim Prah Agyensaim VI has initiated a fund aimed at helping the government flagship program, Free Senior High School Scheme.

The Fund dubbed "Free Senior High School Must Succeed Fund" is to mobilize public support for this policy, hence ensure the sustainability of it for the development and growth of the nation.

The Free Senior High School Policy was implemented during the 2017/18 academic period by the current ruling party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP)under the Presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo after it use as it flagship campaign policy during the 2016 general elections.

Speaking at the media launch in Accra,Nana revealed that, this initiative would firtst appeal to a million Ghanaians to demonstrate their love and patrotism for the country Ghana by voluntarily and willing contributing an amount of Four Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH C4,000) each which represent averagely the cost of educating one student through the three years of Senior High education.

Furthermore, the prominent chief explained that, eminent people in the society would be appealed to citing all past and present staff of the Office of President, staff of Office of the Vice President, former Heads of State, all Ministers and Speakers and their Deputies, Officers of Parliament and Members of Parliament.

Other category of people who will also be called upon to support this fund will all past and present State Agencies Senior Officers, including Chief Justices, Members of the Bar Association as well as all Senior Civil Sevants and Senior Journalist.

The "Free Senior High School Must Succeed Fund" according to Nana Agyensaim ,this fund is his proposal as the country collectively find ways and means to finance as well sustain such laudable policy irrespective one's political alliance.

He added that this Fund will be formally outdoored on February 1st, 2019 to enable every citizen to contribute to this course of providing free Senior High education to all nd sundry. To that effect, he hinted that, plans are far advanced to enable citizens to voluntarily contribute as low as fifty Ghana cedis (GHC 50.00)per month towards the initiative.

To Nana, as a nation, we have spent most of our time in discussing its challenges than finding a tangible solution to address its sustainability and expansion in the near future as a way of providing quality and afforadable education to all and sundry which all the political parties believes it is of importance.

Elaborating more on measures put in place to ensure the smooth running of this fund, Nana Agyensaim indicated that, lawyers are in the process of preparing a Trut Deed for the Fund as well as contacts have been made with Most Reverened Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Cape Coast and the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu to be the Trustees of the fund, hence oversee to its implementation in the nation's quest to educate its populance.

To showcase his committment to this course, Nana Agyensiam revealed that, he will take the cost of two students, amounting to eight thousand Ghana cedis (GH C8,000) and called on Ghanaians who can voluntarily contribute towards the education of at least one student at the Senior High School level.

He, therefore, remarked that the future of the country depended on patriotism hence called on all and sundry who are in the position as well as those who have one way or the other benefited from progessive national policies and programmes such as this to contribute to do so irrespective of their political colours to help build a better future for the youth.

Adding that, elimination financial obstacles is of essence in providing quality education and the most investment the nation can do for the young generation, hence 'the free Senior High School policy represent a great future, for the success of theprogram, Nana Agyesaim appealed to Ghanaians to be committed patriots and not just spectators, therefore "I open this drive to all Ghanaians to join us make the Free Senior High School policy a great success.