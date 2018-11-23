Theory Meets Practical: The Case Of Ghana Institute Of Journalism

Since 2013, students of the Ghana Institute of Journalism under the auspices of the Faculty of Public Relations and Advertising have been given practical lessons of what the job market really looks.

Over the last five years, students in level 200 have been tasked by one lecturer, Keneth Kojo Awuku to form simulated companies to compete under the umbrella of an Integrated Marketing Communications Campaign. Students has over the years been rewarded for their excellence and diligence and hard work with the best simulated company and the best presenter taking home some plagues to reward their efforts.

This marketing campaign started from "Brand GIJ" to "I Love GIJ" to "I love Ghana" to "Wash Campaign". But this year however took a very serious turn that shows that this practical lessons go beyond just competing for honor and prices. The theme for this year's IMC campaign centres on "Event Planning". Where the theme for the campaign is "The Wedding Planner".

So four classes namely Level 200 A, 200B, 200D and 200E formed simulated comapnies to battle for honor and also to get to understand the real job market. Out of Level 200A came Adehye Incorporated, Spektrum Concept was borne by Level 200B, Akyeame Events Limited was agreed on by the Level 200D students and Level 200E formed S.M.O.K.E which is an abbreviation for Servicing Mutual Originality with Keen Excellence.

As part of building a solidified brand and keeping up with the standards of the real job market. So executives were elected amongst the various classes with every simulated company having key members being the Chief Executive Officer, Human Resource Manager, Financial Director, Cooperate Affairs Manager and Marketing Director. Adehye Incorporated elected Ephraim as their C.E.O, Desmond gained the seat as the C.E.O of Spektrum Concept, Rita Crentsil was elected to lead Akyeame Events Limited and Abdul popularly known as Naa Ninche was tasked to lead S.M.O.K.E.

The basic task of every all simulated companies is to act as an events management company as accurately as they could. As part of their task this year just like all other years was to undertake a cooperate social responsibilty. This helps cater for a need in the society but this year, each comany was directed rather to donate to the school only and if a company feels the need undertake an outer donation, they do so. Thus, one need the planning committee identified was the need for microphones to help aid question and answer periods in lecture halls. So, every company was tasked to purchase set of sound systems for microphones and a pair of microphones. But in previous years, students have also been tasked to donate projectors and cameras to the school. These activities often prompts the schools administrstion to take further steps in solving these pending issues.

There was an official launch to officially unviel the various companies to the school populace. On a day where the school was painted in red and white with all its glory. A well organized launch with music and dancing carefully executed by the planning committee for this year's project was hekd on the forecourt of the school. This left an indelible mark on student's and they now call it "Valentine in October".

Each simulated company was tasked after the main launch to have another launch to unviel their services to the school publics and if possible, the outer world. So themes and drama were carefully executed to plan by each of the various companies to make known what makes their brand an event managing company.

The various branded student managed companies further went on to organize side events with Akyeame Events Limited organizing a fashion show on campus which was the very first aside the well known beauty pagents on campus. Spektrum Concept and Adehye Incorporated frequently held entrepreneurial summits to make claims for their activities, S.M.O.K.E were not left out as they also organized a night of drama and talk session.

All these are the very needs of tertiary students where the practicality of the theories studied are often missing in the teaching plan of lecturers. It is only fair to acknowledge the very brain behind this project which have survived the course of time. Where each year for the past five years students form their own companies to compete first and then get the experience for the job market out there. Students of the Ghana Institute of Journalism can atest to the fact that this Public Relations event goes beyond just students fighting for their marks which is embided in their scoresheets at the end of the semester but the very needs they crave.

Luckily out these projects has given head start to companies on campus like Gari Vibes which is run by one Journalism student, Edem Nyonator. He sells branded gari which comes with all sorts of flavours and ingredients like coconut,nido and many more. Not only does he do this on GIJ, he takes this to other schools as well.

Although most of the simulated companies have faced out of the system because of the knowledge that it was a means to grade them at the end of the semester, it is importance to note that this project over the years will borne private companies that will impact in the economy of the country and help cut down the rate of unemployment in the country.

Finally, on the 26th of November, 2018, Mr. Kojo Theory will officially wed Miss Ama Practical on the forecourt of Ghana Institute of Journalism. The crowning moment of the various simulated companies, the reward for excellence and the hope of sustainability to cut down unemployment and the joy partaking in what happens in the real job market. Come now, come all.