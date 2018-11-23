Ghana And Guinea Partner To Exchange Teachers

Ghana and Guinea will soon exchange teachers as part of cooperation in the area of higher education, scientific research and technological innovation. In particular, Ghana will send English language Teachers to Guinea in exchange for Guinea deploying French language Teachers to Ghana.

This was made known by the Minister for Education, Hon. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh when the Ambassador of Guinea to Ghana with concurrent accreditation to Togo, H.E. Arafan Kabine KABA paid a courtesy on him at the Ministry today.

The Minister stated that there was the need to break the language barrier between the two countries, hence the initial decision to do so through the teacher exchange programme. He spoke on the deficit in French teaching and reiterated Ghana's commitment to the ideals of La Francophonie, the global community of French-speaking countries.

He underscored the strong bond of friendship between the two countries dating back to the post-independence era, led by Dr. Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana and Mr. Sekou Toure of Guinea. He noted also that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo also had a strong attachment to Guinea, having stayed there for over five years and affirmed Ghana's commitment to maintaining that strong relationship for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

H.E. Arafan Kabine KABA, in his remarks, called for the promotion of Information Communication Technology through technical structures of both countries as well as implementation of networking activities between higher education and research institutions, and public institutions operating within areas of scientific research.

The Ambassador called for strengthening the strategic relationship in the fields of education, telecommunication network and energy.

Present were senior personnel of the Ministry of Education, including Mrs. Wilhelmina Asamoah, Director Administration, Mr. Louis Gminguole, Head of Secretariat for Francophone Affairs and Mr. Ernest Otoo, Head of Planning and Development Partners Coordination.