“An evergreen is always green despite the changes in weather around it. It is green in the heat of summer as well as the cold of winter. So also, our lives are to be characterized by an enduring thankfulness that is unaffected by the changes around us. When the heat of a pressured week or the deadly cold of pain strikes us, we should stand “every green,” always thankful, regardless of that which surrounds us” (Illustrations for Biblical Preaching, ed. Michael P. Green), 375.

A little boy was asked by his father to say grace at the table. While the rest of the family waited, the little guy eyed every dish of food his mother had prepared. After the examination, he bowed his head and honestly prayed, “Lord, I don’t like the looks of it, but I thank you for it, and I’ll eat it anyway. Amen (Ibid, 375-376).

One Sunday in church, members were praising the Lord for what He had done in their lives that week. Mr. Segault said that the roof of his house had caught on fire, but fortunately, his neighbor had seen it, and the possible disaster was averted with only minor damage.

A minute later, a woman stood up. “I have a praise too,” she said, “I’m Mr. Segault’s insurance agent” (Ariana Macksey, quoted in Humor for Preaching & Teaching), 170.

The Masai tribe in Africa have an unusual way of saying thank you. Translators tell us that when the Masai express thanks, they bow, put their foreheads on the ground, and say, “My head is in the dirt.”

When members of another African tribe want to express gratitude, they sit for a long time in the front of the hut of the person who did the favor and literally say, “I sit on the ground before you.”

These Africans understand well what thanksgiving is and why it’s difficult for us: at its core, thanksgiving is an act of humility (Dr. Joel Gregory, quoted in Fresh Illustrations for Preaching and Teaching), 206.

Today is Thanksgiving Day in the United States. How many families came together to bow their heads to thank God for what He has done for us? Many families have forgotten the reason that the United States celebrate Thanksgiving Day. Instead, many cannot wait for “Black Friday” when some roam from store to store shopping for material things that are temporary while they forget to express an attitude of gratitude to God for this day.