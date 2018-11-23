HopeXchange, BD Embarks on New Healthcare Model for Quality and Access

HopeXchange in partnership with BD, a medical technology company is introducing a new healthcare model using improved technology and highly trained healthcare personnel to deliver excellent services to patients in Ghana.

Key amongst these projects is the construction of a new medical center HopeXchange in Kumasi which is a precursor of a broader collaboration that intends to replicate the innovative model from the Ashanti and greater Accra regions to other parts of Ghana and sub-Saharan Africa.

The largest medical technology, BD’s Medication Management Solutions (MMS) division working with East Cantonment Pharmacy Ltd (ECPL), is installing different equipment including infusion pumps – devices used to deliver nutrients or therapies such as insulin, antibiotics, chemotherapy and pain medications.

The hospital has three main sections─clinical units, the institute for Medical Education and Clinical Training and the Clinical and Translational Research program.

It is therefore equipped to address all priority health issues, especially maternal and child health, as well as conditions related to ophthalmology and the endocrine system.

The facility is also equipped with the capacity to conduct research and deliver continued medical training which will underpin the daily provision of services to patients.

This will be done through the center's theatre and intensive care units, and wards which can accommodate 70 patients at any one time.

Additionally, BD, in line with its corporate vision, ‘Advancing the World of Health,’ is helping HopeXchange with education and training of clinical staff in order to ensure that healthcare workers using BD and other related technologies have the knowledge and confidence to use these safely and effectively.

This is essential for achieving patient-centered healthcare where incidents of complications and medical errors are mininized and positive health outcomes are optimized.

The General Manager for BD Africa, Ian Wakefield said the main aim of the project is to increase healthcare capacity and improve access to and quality of healthcare in Ghana and on the continent.

He noted that over the last 12 months 15000 health care professionals (HCPs) have been trained by their clinical teams across the continent including 1000 in Ghana.

According to him, his outfit delivers accurate patient screening, rapid detection and identification of infectious agents to enable clinicians to accurately identify infections, appropriately tailor treatment and avoid unnecessary antibiotic use.

“BD is here to make an impact in a very significant and sustainable way which will advance the world of health in Ghana and Africa through the provision of improved technology, training of health care professionals and delivering of quality services to all,” he stated.

Mr. Wakefield added that the healthcare needs of people differ from country to country and as a company that have being around for decades sets them on the right path to tailor solutions that best addresses our challenges without compromising on safety.

“Technology on HIV and Tuberculosis have received high adoption rate in Ghana for laboratory tests. Our technology is appropriate for providing quick and quality services to the needs of Ghanaians,” he emphasized.

The Vice President for BD East Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMA), Sara Gill stressed that BD chose Accra as their centre for all west and central Africa activities.

Having begun operations here more than thirty years ago, she intimated that BD adopted a more direct presence over a decade ago.

She posited that their workforce has grown and offers commercial, clinical and technical support to both anglophone and francophone countries in the region.

“We address the needs of developing countries through relevant product innovation; a focus on high disease burden challenges such as HIV and TB; access pricing for public health priorities; health system strengthening through partnerships with NGOs and a commitment to training,” Mrs. Gill stated.

She added that the FACSpresto technology, for instance, is an instrument which delivers lab results in less than 30minutes.

Mrs. Gill indicated that their technical service engineers have been trained to constantly monitor and maintain the hospital equipment and instruments to prevent any breakdown.