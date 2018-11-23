GOIL rewards customers in 'Efie Ne Fie' loyalty promo

Ghana Oil Company, GOIL, has presented rewards to 720 customers who accrued the highest points in the first month of its ongoing “ Efie Ne Fie” promotion..

Efie Ne Fie rewards customers for their unflinching support for the GOIL brand.

The first of three Ultimate Rewards which took place at the liberation road service station in Accra also coincided with the observance of its Customer day across the country.

In all, over 20 customers who accrued the highest points for the month were rewarded with one thousand Cedis worth of fuel on the Go Card, while 100 customers had 500 cedis, worth of fuel on the GO Card. 300 other customers benefitted from 300 cedis worth of fuel.

Again, 300 more customers benefitted from free servicing of their vehicles.

George Korang from Ofankor-Accra who accrued the highest monthly points of over 97,000 was rewarded with a weekend stay for two at the Coconut Groove Hotel in addition to One thousand Cedis worth of Fuel on the GO Card.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, the Chief Operating Officer of GOIL, Mr. Alex Adzew restated GOIL’s determination to place the customer at the centre of every activity adding that the Company will continue to deliver quality service to consumers.

Mr Adzew added that the national character of the promotion was exemplified in the diverse backgrounds and locations of the beneficiary customers, some of whom were from Asante Mampong, Hohoe, Tamale, Bonwire, Ofankor, Ashaiman to Sapeiman and Abuakwa.

The Head of fuels marketing Marcus Deo Dake said 1,700 more customers will receive rewards in their next two rounds of ultimate reward giveaways next month December and January 2019.

This is also in addition to the 918,420 items to be given out as instant rewards throughout the period of the promotion which ends in January 2019.

In attendance was GOIL’s Brand Ambassador, Barimah Azumah Nelson and some management staff of GOIL who served and interacted with customers as part of the customer’s day.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN