Kyeremateng Agyarko death is a shock to me– Former President John Dramani Mahama

Mahama has said he was shocked to hear of the death of the Member of Parliament (MP) of Ayawaso West Wuogon, Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko.

In a brief statement on Thursday, John Mahama described the late legislator as a gentleman, commending his fine conduct, even in political discourse.

“The very kind words in the tributes being paid to him, accurately reflect the kind of person he was. “Politics may divide us on ideological lines and during debates and arguments, but Emmanuel Agyarko's personality and his conduct even in the political space, always exemplified the gentleman that he was.”

The statement signed by his special aide, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, added that the former President and his wife, Lordina, express their “condolences to the wife, children, family and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for their loss.”

Kyeremateng Agyarko died on Wednesday, November 21, 2018, in the USA, where he was receiving medical treatment.

Mr. Agyarko had not been well for a while and had been receiving medical attention at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital weeks earlier, according to Deputy Information Minister, Pius Hadzide.

Until he took ill, Mr. Agyarko, 61, was a regular panelist on Citi FM's The Big Issue and Citi TV's Breakfast Daily.

The President, Nana Akufo-Addo, led a delegation of government officials and members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to visit the family of the late legislator on Thursday.

The team, who arrived at the late MP's Airport Hills residence in Accra around 10:00 am on Thursday, commiserated with his family, describing his death as a big blow to the NPP .

Akufo-Addo said Mr. Agyarko was an asset to the country and the NPP.

The National Organizer of the NPP, Mr. Sammy Awuku, who spoke on behalf of President Akufo-Addo said: “Hon Agyarko, he is one of the pillars of our party. According to Mr. President, from his father's era, Hon. Agyarko's father was part of the foundation and the founding members of the UP. Together with his family, they've stayed with the Dankwa-Dombo-Busina tradition.

