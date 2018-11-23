5th National Policy Fair Moved To Western Region

The Western region is gearing up to host the 5th National Policy Summit (NPS) which is slated for 9th December following the launch of this year's summit.

According to Nana Dokua Asiamah Adjei, the Deputy Information minister, the summit will focus on the performance of State Owned Enterprises and Agencies on the theme “Improving Performance in State Owned Enterprises & Agencies.

Giving further details to the media Thursday, she explained that the full programme comprising eight parallel sessions in the morning and afternoon kicks off on December 9.

“The 5th National Policy Summit like other summits organized by our Ministry are closely aligned to the Coordinated Programme of Economic and Social Development Policies: An Agenda for Jobs: Creating Prosperity and Equal Opportunity for All and also linked with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDG) Goals 16 and 17,” she said.

The National Policy Summit is a public-private initiative by the Information Ministry of (MoI) which provides a platform for explaining government policies, plans and activities to the citizenry and also collect feedback for policy refinement.

The two-day summit is held every quarter and is jointly sponsored by the Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) and Ministry.

It is designed to bring together policymakers, business leaders, Industry players, academia and Civil Society Organisations amongst many others together, to brainstorm, interact and dialogue on topical issues of national importance.

The 5th NPS will be held under the distinguished patronage of the Senior minister, Yaw Osafo Marfo, and will be addressed by Chief Executives/Heads of selected State organizations.

The subject areas for discussion include the following:

SUBJECT

SOE AND PRIVATE SECTOR

1. Making the best of Ghana’s Oil-The Role of GNPC

Ghana National Petroleum Corporation

2. Supporting Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship in Ghana

Accra Digital Centre and Universal Merchant Bank (UMB)

3. Bridging the Housing Deficit-The Role of SHC

State Housing Corporation

4. The Role of Free Zones Board in boosting export

Free Zones Board

5. The Role of Credit in boosting Small Scale Businesses

MASLOC and Universal Merchant Bank (UMB)

6. Safeguarding the Health of Consumers through improved regulatory activities

Food and Drugs Authority

7. Promoting Entrepreneurship and Innovation in Ghana to Enhance Job Creation

National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP)

8. Protecting our Natural Resources through an improved regulatory regime

Committee on Illegal Mining

