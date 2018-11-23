'Ghost' Haunting Students Pays Off As Police Make Arrest In Murder Case

A dramatic Ghost haunting episode has exposed killers of the final- year student of the Effiduase Senior High Commercial School [EFFISCO] in the Ashanti Region.

They are 22-year old Emmanuel Otu, alias Linking, and 20 –year old Emmanuel Agyekum, also known as Essien.

The two, who were arrested at their hideouts at Feyiase, in the Bosomtwe District, revealed they have had sleepless nights since they committed the crime in September.

They confessed to attempting to travel outside the country but have been restrained by the alleged ghost of their victim which they claimed has been giving them sleepless nights.

Effiduase District Commander, Superintendent Asare Bediako told Nhyira FM the two in their caution statement to police indicated they were being haunted by ghost of the of the former Business student of EFFISCO they allegedly killed.

"We [police] don't believe in spiritualism but according to them, they were always haunted by the ghost of the young man [ Derrick Agyei]. They wanted to go out of the country but the man was asking them to come back and hand themselves to the police. That's what we had from them," Supt. Asare Bediako said.

He added: "This cannot be considered in court but it's a way of telling a story, we can say that maybe the ghost played a role because, from their own mouths, they said it that they wanted to run away but they were always under pressure from the ghost of the deceased to come and report themselves."

--MyJoyOnline