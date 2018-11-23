NPP Flags Fly At Half-mast For Emmanuel Agyarko

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has directed that NPP flags fly at half-mast following the demise of Emmanuel Agyarko.

The NPP on Thursday expressed shock and disbelief over the death of Parliamentarian Emmanuel Agyarko who represented Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

In a statement signed by General Secretary of the NPP John Boadu, the party described the late Agyarko “as one of the experienced legislators”.

“The party accordingly, extends its heartfelt condolence to his immediate family particularly his lovely wife and children for such incalculable loss. The NPP equally commiserates with close associates of the late MP, the Parliament of the Republic of Ghana and the rest of the nation for losing such a great asset by all standards,” the statement said.

The statement added that the NPP stands with the bereaved family and will provide them with the needed support in these difficult times.

John Boadu

John Boadu also recounts in his statement how the late MP served the NPP selflessly, “representing the party on TV and radio programmes as regular panellist”.

The NPP boss has directed all party flags at the national headquarters and in the respective regions and constituencies to fly at half-mast for the next seven days.

Emmanuel Kyeremateng Agyarko passed away in the US Wednesday after a short illness.

According to reports, he took ill and his condition was stabilised at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra before he subsequently flew abroad.

He was 60.

